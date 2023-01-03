Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petro Rio S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  12:24 2023-01-03 pm EST
35.36 BRL   -3.81%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colombia's ELN rebels say they have not agreed to ceasefire

01/03/2023 | 12:14pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Colombian President Gustavo Petro speaks to journalists about his government's first 100 days, in Bogota

BOGOTA (Reuters) - A ceasefire announced over the weekend by Colombian President Gustavo Petro is a proposal to be discussed at peace negotiations and is not in force, the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group said on Tuesday.

Petro, himself a former guerrilla, has pledged to end the Andean nation's six-decade internal conflict, which has left at least 450,000 dead. His government held a first round of peace talks with the ELN in December.

Over the weekend Petro said Colombia would hold a six-month ceasefire with the ELN and four other armed groups.

"The negotiations delegation of the ELN has not discussed with the government of Gustavo Petro any proposal for a bilateral ceasefire, so there exists no agreement on that issue," the ELN said in a statement posted on its website.

The December meeting in Caracas covered only the installation of the negotiation and its agenda, the ELN said, adding that the next cycle in Mexico is also set to cover the talks' agenda.

"Once we finish (that issue) it is predicted we will be available to discuss the bilateral ceasefire proposal, to examine the terms to make a deal possible," the rebels added.

Petro's office said it had no immediate comment, but that the president would meet with the government's high peace commissioner and officials in the Interior and Defense ministries.

The government said over the weekend that it would issue a decree for each armed group with specific conditions for the ceasefire and that the ceasefire would be verified by the United Nations, among others.

Previous attempts at negotiations with the ELN, which has some 2,400 combatants and was founded in 1964 by radical Catholic priests, have not succeeded partly because of dissent within its ranks.

Rebel leaders have said the group is united, but it is unclear how much sway negotiators hold over active units. Much of the ELN's negotiating team is older than many of its members.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosota and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -0.19% 289.904142 Real-time Quote.0.00%
PETRO RIO S.A. -3.89% 35.36 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 736 M 1 451 M 1 451 M
Net income 2022 3 748 M 703 M 703 M
Net cash 2022 980 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 025 M 5 817 M 5 817 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart PETRO RIO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Petro Rio S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 36,76 BRL
Average target price 45,51 BRL
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Chief Executive Officer, Director & IR Director
Milton Salgado Rangel Neto Chief Financial Officer
Nelson de Queiroz Sequeiros Tanure Chairman
Francisco Francilmar Fernandes Chief Operations Officer
Márcia Raquel Cordeiro de Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRO RIO S.A.-1.40%5 817
CHEVRON CORPORATION0.00%347 069
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.00%147 036
EOG RESOURCES, INC.0.00%76 079
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%61 335
CNOOC LIMITED0.00%60 818