  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petro Rio S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19:45 2023-02-27 pm EST
37.02 BRL   -1.54%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colombia's health bill to cost up to $2.64 bln annually for next decade

02/27/2023 | 05:13pm EST
BOGOTA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Colombian government's health reform will cost from $1.86 billion to $2.64 billion each year for the next decade, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

President Gustavo Petro presented the bill to Congress in mid-February in a bid to boost disease prevention and timely treatment of illnesses, as well as increase access, raise healthcare worker wages and fight corruption by eliminating payment intermediaries.

If passed, the reform would cost 9 trillion pesos ($1.86 billion) in 2024, before progressively rising over the next 10 years to reach 12.8 trillion pesos ($2.64 billion) in 2033.

The bill is supported by members of Petro's coalition in Congress but has received criticism from some heavyweight political allies including Senate President Roy Barreras, some cabinet ministers, and opposition figures who have railed against plans to eliminate the current health system.

Analysts have also raised alarms over the bill's potential fiscal impact on Colombia's already weak finances.

Petro also plans to present other reforms on labor and pensions, and is also eyeing plans to implement subsidy programs for students who cannot pay to access university as well as for poor families.

($1 = 4,849.65 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 1.58% 265.291934 Real-time Quote.-10.16%
PETRO RIO S.A. -1.54% 37.02 Delayed Quote.0.97%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 286 M 1 401 M 1 401 M
Net income 2022 3 572 M 687 M 687 M
Net cash 2022 1 137 M 219 M 219 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 906 M 6 135 M 6 135 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart PETRO RIO S.A.
Petro Rio S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 37,60 BRL
Average target price 49,37 BRL
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Chief Executive Officer, Director & IR Director
Milton Salgado Rangel Neto Chief Financial Officer
Nelson de Queiroz Sequeiros Tanure Chairman
Francisco Francilmar Fernandes Chief Operations Officer
Márcia Raquel Cordeiro de Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRO RIO S.A.0.97%6 150
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.52%309 663
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.81%128 276
CNOOC LIMITED14.03%68 968
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.78%67 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.39%62 587