Colombia's health bill to cost up to $2.64 bln annually for next decade

BOGOTA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Colombian government's
health reform will cost from $1.86 billion to $2.64 billion each
year for the next decade, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
President Gustavo Petro presented the bill to Congress in
mid-February in a bid to boost disease prevention and timely
treatment of illnesses, as well as increase access, raise
healthcare worker wages and fight corruption by eliminating
payment intermediaries.
If passed, the reform would cost 9 trillion pesos ($1.86
billion) in 2024, before progressively rising over the next 10
years to reach 12.8 trillion pesos ($2.64 billion) in 2033.
The bill is supported by members of Petro's coalition in
Congress but has received criticism from some heavyweight
political allies including Senate President Roy Barreras, some
cabinet ministers, and opposition figures who have railed
against plans to eliminate the current health system.
Analysts have also raised alarms over the bill's potential
fiscal impact on Colombia's already weak finances.
Petro also plans to present other reforms on labor and
pensions, and is also eyeing plans to implement subsidy programs
for students who cannot pay to access university as well as for
poor families.
($1 = 4,849.65 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra
Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Gregorio)