Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petro Rio S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-05 pm EDT
24.07 BRL   +3.08%
03:57pFormer rebel Petro takes office in Colombia promising peace and equality
RE
08/04Petro Rio to Seek M&A
CI
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Petro Rio S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Former rebel Petro takes office in Colombia promising peace and equality

08/07/2022 | 03:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Recasts lede, adds quotes from inauguration speech)

BOGOTA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gustavo Petro on Sunday became Colombia's first leftist president, pledging to unite the polarized country in the fight against inequality and climate change and achieve peace with leftist rebels and crime gangs.

Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla group, was sworn in by Senate President Roy Barreras in Bogota's Bolivar Plaza on Sunday afternoon, watched by some 100,000 invitees including Spanish King Felipe VI, at least nine Latin American presidents and other Colombians invited by Petro.

"I do not want two countries, just as I do not want two societies. I want a strong, just and united Colombia," an emotional Petro said in his inauguration speech. "The challenges and tests that we have as a nation demand a period of unity and basic consensus."

Petro has promised to revive scuppered peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels and apply a 2016 peace deal to ex-members of the FARC guerrillas who reject it.

His foreign minister has said the government will hold dialogue with gangs and potentially give members reduced sentences in exchange for information about drug trafficking.

Armed groups should accept that deal, Petro said.

"We call on all those who are armed to leave their arms in the haze of the past. To accept legal benefits in exchange for peace, in exchange for the definitive non-repetition of violence," Petro told the cheering crowd gathered under a bright Andean sun.

He also called for a new international strategy to fight drug trafficking, saying the U.S.-led war on drugs has failed.

"It is time for a new international convention that accepts that the war on drugs has failed, that it has left a million dead Latin Americans during 40 years and that it leaves 70,000 North Americans dead by overdose each year. The war on drugs strengthened mafias and weakened states," he said.

Climate change must be fought internationally, but especially by countries which emit the most greenhouse gases, Petro added, saying Colombia would transition to an economy without coal or oil.

A $5.8 billion tax reform, which would raise duties on high earners to fund social programs, will be proposed to congress on Monday by the new Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo.

Petro, a 62-year-old former senator, has also said a top priority is to fight hunger in the country of 50 million, where nearly half the population lives at some level of poverty.

Petro has also pledged free public university education and healthcare changes, and constructed a broad congressional coalition of leftist and centrist parties to pass his platform.

Promises of pension reform and a halt to new oil development have caused investor jitters despite the appointment of Ocampo, a long-time official.

New Vice President Francia Marquez, an environmental activist and former housekeeper, is the first Afro-Colombian woman to hold her post.

Thousands of supporters celebrated in Bogota and at large screens set up in public places around the country.

"I didn't believe I would live to see this finally happen," said Nelson Molina, a 56-year-old plumber who was sporting a Petro t-shirt and hat. "I know we won't change from one day to the next, this is just the beginning."

Groups of people were also celebrating on both sides of the Colombia-Venezuela border, with dozens gathered on either side of a crossing point on the Simon Bolivar bridge outside of Cucuta.

Petro, a former mayor of Bogota, has promised to re-open diplomatic relations with Venezuela, allowing trade between the two countries and consular services to resume.

Petro's first order as president was for the military to bring the sword of Latin American liberation hero Simon Bolivar - stolen by Petro's erstwhile M-19 comrades in 1974 - to be displayed in the plaza, after his predecessor Ivan Duque did not authorize its use in the ceremony. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta, Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra, additional reporting by Anggy Polanco in Tachira, Venezuela; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Marguerita Choy and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.47% 93.91 Delayed Quote.20.17%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 0.62% 319.270452 Real-time Quote.-12.71%
PETRO RIO S.A. 3.08% 24.07 Delayed Quote.16.45%
WTI -0.46% 88.115 Delayed Quote.16.80%
All news about PETRO RIO S.A.
03:57pFormer rebel Petro takes office in Colombia promising peace and equality
RE
08/04Petro Rio to Seek M&A
CI
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Petro Rio S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/03Petro Rio S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Jun..
CI
07/11PETRO RIO S A : June 2022 operational data
PU
07/11PETRO RIO S A : Material fact - odp4 well start of production
PU
06/20PETRO RIO S A : Quarterly information (us$)
PU
06/20Colombia's first leftist leader Gustavo Petro targets inequality; investors on edge
RE
06/19Colombia elects former guerrilla Petro as first leftist president
RE
06/06PETRO RIO S A : Notice to the market - change of material equity interest
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 722 M 1 481 M 1 481 M
Net income 2022 3 390 M 650 M 650 M
Net cash 2022 2 116 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,02x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 20 305 M 3 896 M 3 896 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart PETRO RIO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Petro Rio S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 24,07 BRL
Average target price 35,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Chief Executive Officer, Director & IR Director
Milton Salgado Rangel Neto Chief Financial Officer
Nelson de Queiroz Sequeiros Tanure Chairman
Francisco Francilmar Fernandes Chief Operations Officer
Márcia Raquel Cordeiro de Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRO RIO S.A.16.45%3 896
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.64%118 201
EOG RESOURCES, INC.20.47%62 713
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.80%58 248
CNOOC LIMITED18.43%57 711
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION98.21%54 818