Former rebel Petro takes office in Colombia promising peace and equality

BOGOTA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gustavo Petro on Sunday became
Colombia's first leftist president, pledging to unite the
polarized country in the fight against inequality and climate
change and achieve peace with leftist rebels and crime gangs.
Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla group, was
sworn in by Senate President Roy Barreras in Bogota's Bolivar
Plaza on Sunday afternoon, watched by some 100,000 invitees
including Spanish King Felipe VI, at least nine Latin American
presidents and other Colombians invited by Petro.
"I do not want two countries, just as I do not want two
societies. I want a strong, just and united Colombia," an
emotional Petro said in his inauguration speech. "The challenges
and tests that we have as a nation demand a period of unity and
basic consensus."
Petro has promised to revive scuppered peace negotiations
with the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels and apply a 2016
peace deal to ex-members of the FARC guerrillas who reject it.
His foreign minister has said the government will hold
dialogue with gangs and potentially give members reduced
sentences in exchange for information about drug trafficking.
Armed groups should accept that deal, Petro said.
"We call on all those who are armed to leave their arms in
the haze of the past. To accept legal benefits in exchange for
peace, in exchange for the definitive non-repetition of
violence," Petro told the cheering crowd gathered under a bright
Andean sun.
He also called for a new international strategy to fight
drug trafficking, saying the U.S.-led war on drugs has failed.
"It is time for a new international convention that accepts
that the war on drugs has failed, that it has left a million
dead Latin Americans during 40 years and that it leaves 70,000
North Americans dead by overdose each year. The war on drugs
strengthened mafias and weakened states," he said.
Climate change must be fought internationally, but
especially by countries which emit the most greenhouse gases,
Petro added, saying Colombia would transition to an economy
without coal or oil.
A $5.8 billion tax reform, which would raise duties on high
earners to fund social programs, will be proposed to congress on
Monday by the new Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo.
Petro, a 62-year-old former senator, has also said a top
priority is to fight hunger in the country of 50 million, where
nearly half the population lives at some level of poverty.
Petro has also pledged free public university education and
healthcare changes, and constructed a broad congressional
coalition of leftist and centrist parties to pass his platform.
Promises of pension reform and a halt to new oil development
have caused investor jitters despite the appointment of Ocampo,
a long-time official.
New Vice President Francia Marquez, an environmental
activist and former housekeeper, is the first Afro-Colombian
woman to hold her post.
Thousands of supporters celebrated in Bogota and at large
screens set up in public places around the country.
"I didn't believe I would live to see this finally happen,"
said Nelson Molina, a 56-year-old plumber who was sporting a
Petro t-shirt and hat. "I know we won't change from one day to
the next, this is just the beginning."
Groups of people were also celebrating on both sides of the
Colombia-Venezuela border, with dozens gathered on either side
of a crossing point on the Simon Bolivar bridge outside of
Cucuta.
Petro, a former mayor of Bogota, has promised to re-open
diplomatic relations with Venezuela, allowing trade between the
two countries and consular services to resume.
Petro's first order as president was for the military to
bring the sword of Latin American liberation hero Simon Bolivar
- stolen by Petro's erstwhile M-19 comrades in 1974 - to be
displayed in the plaza, after his predecessor Ivan Duque did not
authorize its use in the ceremony.
