  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petro Rio S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-06 pm EDT
28.72 BRL   -2.78%
05:20pPETRO RIO S A : August 2022 operational data
PU
08/25PETRO RIO S A : Material fact - frade production resumption
PU
08/24PETRO RIO S A : Material fact - financial settlement of the debentures
PU
Petro Rio S A : AUGUST 2022 OPERATIONAL DATA

09/06/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
April

14.837

17.053

1.887

May

15.379

16.768

1.898

June

14.061

16.463

1.565

Obs:

  1. The Frade Field's production was impacted 9-day shutdown in the month of August.

About PRIO

PRIO is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition of

Investor Relations

new producing assets, redevelopment, increased operational efficiency and rationalization of operating costs and corporate expenses.

ri.petroriosa.com.br

PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full

ri@petroriosa.com.br

respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.

+55 21 3721-2129

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 21:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 954 M 1 519 M 1 519 M
Net income 2022 3 553 M 679 M 679 M
Net cash 2022 1 501 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 919 M 4 759 M 4 759 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart PETRO RIO S.A.
Petro Rio S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,72 BRL
Average target price 37,42 BRL
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Chief Executive Officer, Director & IR Director
Milton Salgado Rangel Neto Chief Financial Officer
Nelson de Queiroz Sequeiros Tanure Chairman
Francisco Francilmar Fernandes Chief Operations Officer
Márcia Raquel Cordeiro de Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRO RIO S.A.42.91%4 819
CONOCOPHILLIPS52.76%140 365
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.80%71 216
CNOOC LIMITED33.75%65 182
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION137.22%63 885
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED35.21%61 683