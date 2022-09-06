Petro Rio S A : AUGUST 2022 OPERATIONAL DATA
April
14.837
17.053
1.887
May
15.379
16.768
1.898
June
14.061
16.463
1.565
Obs:
The Frade Field's production was impacted 9-day shutdown in the month of August.
About PRIO
PRIO is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition of
Investor Relations
new producing assets, redevelopment, increased operational efficiency and rationalization of operating costs and corporate expenses.
ri.petroriosa.com.br
PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full
ri@petroriosa.com.br
respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.
+55 21 3721-2129
Disclaimer
Petro Rio SA published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 21:19:00 UTC.
Sales 2022
7 954 M
1 519 M
1 519 M
Net income 2022
3 553 M
679 M
679 M
Net cash 2022
1 501 M
287 M
287 M
P/E ratio 2022
6,86x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
24 919 M
4 759 M
4 759 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,94x
EV / Sales 2023
2,37x
Nbr of Employees
82
Free-Float
80,5%
