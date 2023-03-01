Advanced search
    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:40 2023-03-01 pm EST
33.38 BRL   -0.95%
05:39pPetro Rio S A : Divulgação de resultados 4t22 & 2022
PU
05:39pPetro Rio S A : Earnings release 4q22 & 2022
PU
02/27Colombia's health bill to cost up to $2.64 bln annually for next decade
RE
Petro Rio S A : DIVULGAÇÃO DE RESULTADOS 4T22 & 2022

03/01/2023 | 05:39pm EST
3T18

3T18

3T18

3T18

Petro Rio SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7 186 M 1 383 M 1 383 M
Net income 2022 3 473 M 669 M 669 M
Net cash 2022 1 137 M 219 M 219 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28 597 M 5 505 M 5 505 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart PETRO RIO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Petro Rio S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 33,70 BRL
Average target price 49,37 BRL
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Chief Executive Officer, Director & IR Director
Milton Salgado Rangel Neto Chief Financial Officer
Nelson de Queiroz Sequeiros Tanure Chairman
Francisco Francilmar Fernandes Chief Operations Officer
Márcia Raquel Cordeiro de Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRO RIO S.A.-6.48%5 463
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.29%306 536
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.42%125 961
CNOOC LIMITED10.42%66 781
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.74%66 425
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.55%62 741