Petro Rio S A : DIVULGAÇÃO DE RESULTADOS 4T22 & 2022
Disclaimer
Petro Rio SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:38:09 UTC.
|Sales 2022
|
7 186 M
1 383 M
1 383 M
|Net income 2022
|
3 473 M
669 M
669 M
|Net cash 2022
|
1 137 M
219 M
219 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|8,65x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
|
28 597 M
5 505 M
5 505 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,82x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,52x
|Nbr of Employees
|82
|Free-Float
|80,1%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Last Close Price
|33,70 BRL
|Average target price
|49,37 BRL
|Spread / Average Target
|46,5%