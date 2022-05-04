Petro Rio S A : EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q22

Investor Relations

www.petroriosa.com.br ri@petroriosa.com.br +55 21 3721-2129

Rio de Janeiro, May 4, 2022 - Petro Rio S.A. ("PRIO" or "Company") (B3: PRIO3) presents its results for the first quarter of 2022 ("1Q22"). The financial and operating information described below, unless otherwise stated, is presented on a consolidated basis and in US dollars (US$), in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and includes the Company's direct subsidiaries: Petro Rio O&G Exploração e Produção de Petróleo Ltda., Petro Rio Internacional S.A., PetroRioUSA Inc., and their respective subsidiaries and branches.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD

Net revenue of US$ 310 million (158% increase over 1Q21)

Net income (ex-IFRS 16) of US$ 228 million

Adjusted EBITDA (ex-IFRS 16) of US$ 229 million (vs. US$ 78 million in 1Q21)

Approximately 2.8 million barrels sold and production record of 35.1 Mboepd

Lifting cost of $11.2, the lowest ever recorded

Highest operational efficiency ever recorded and celebration of 10 years without accidents in Frade

Signing of the Albacora Leste acquisition, in April

Start of drilling in Frade, in April

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

"2022 started with several developments that affected Brent prices, including the decrease in severity of COVID-19, an excellent reason to celebrate; and the regrettable war in Ukraine. We have seen oil prices rise sharply, with Brent approaching its 10-year peak. Therefore, along with the strategy of continuously controlling costs, and the maintenance of high operational efficiency, we managed to reach several records, among them per barrel revenue, contribution margin and EBITDA.

On the operational front, the first quarter was marked by operational stability both in the Frade /

Wahoo cluster and in the Polvo / Tubarão Martelo cluster. Furthermore, we completed the FPSO Bravo gas compressor project, allowing full use of the gas produced in the Polvo / Tubarão Martelo cluster for power generation, substantially reducing the platform's diesel consumption. Thus, we took another

step in reducing the Company's emissions, along with reducing costs, which allowed us to achieve the lowest lifting cost ever recorded.

In April, we started the Frade Revitalization Campaign, after several iterations with IBAMA to obtain the Operating License, in addition to the work to prepare the NORBE VI drilling rig. This project, which is extremely important for PRIO, has been carried out with the highest standards of efficiency, safety and respect for the environment, and should begin to yield very positive results within a few months.

The quarter also included a large part of negotiations related to the acquisition of the Albacora Leste Field, whose contract was signed on April 28. We are very excited about the possibilities that the Field brings to PRIO, almost doubling the Company's production upon closing of the operation, more than doubling 1P reserves, and further consolidating a path of strong organic growth for the coming years.

Regarding funding for the acquisition, the company is fully prepared, with the funds in its account added to its cash generation.

We are proud of the social and environmental initiatives that took place in the quarter, such as: (i) the conclusion of the Bravo FPSO gas compressor adequations, converting the produced gas of the cluster in energy for operation, thus significantly reducing the cluster's carbon emissions and (ii) the sponsorship of the Reação Offshore project, which consists of technical and non-technical courses by the Reação and Todos na Luta Institutes, in order to empower people interested in working in the offshore field.

Finally, we would like to highlight that we have successfully migrated our ERP system to SAP and from now on we will have both our accounting and financial statements using the US Dollar as our functional currency, which is more consistent with the nature of our business.

We would like to thank our employees for their efforts to enable such results, delivered in a safe and efficient manner. We also express our gratitude to our shareholders and other stakeholders for the trust placed in us so that we can move forward.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

¹ Up to February 5, 2021, PRIO held 70% of the Field Operation. After the completion of the acquisition of Petrobras' 30% interest in 1Q21, such percentage increased to 100%.

² With the completion of the tieback on July 14, 2021, PRIO's interest in the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo fields increased from 100% and 80%, respectively, to 95% of the two fields.

The main operating highlights for the quarter include: (i) lifting cost, which once again reached the lowest level ever recorded, with a decrease of 21% compared to 1Q21 and of 5% compared to the previous quarter; (ii) high operational efficiency in the quarter; and (iii) the amount of offtakes for the period, 45% higher than those recorded in 1Q21, which, coupled with the increase in Brent prices, significantly contributed to the increase in the Company's revenue in the quarter.

In the quarter, PRIO sold 2.8 million barrels in three offtakes, two in February and one in March (the latter in the co-load regime, a blend of Frade and Polvo + TBMT oils), totaling 1.6 million barrels sold in Frade and 1.2 million barrels sold in the Polvo and TBMT cluster, with an average gross sales price of US$ 110,28, accounting for a 45% increase in volume sold when compared to 1Q21.

In the Polvo and TBMT cluster, the volume produced in the quarter was 24% higher than that recorded in the same period of the previous year, due to the start of production of the TBMT-10H well at the end of last year, as well as the operational stability achieved by the cluster in the quarter, which also explains the 14% increase in production compared to 4Q21.

The volume produced in Frade remained in line with that produced in 1Q21 and 4Q21. However, it is worth highlighting that the interest in the field increased from 70% to 100% in February 2021. The proportional reduction in production in the annual comparison is the result of the natural decline of the field.

Since the beginning of the Company's turnaround, which consolidated its growth strategy through the acquisition and development of production assets, PRIO has been working to increase its production levels and rationalize its costs, always maintaining excellence levels in environmental responsibility, safety and operational efficiency. PRIO truly believes that the best protection against Brent volatility is the reduction of its lifting cost, and this will continue to be a pillar for current and future projects. The Company presents the evolution of its lifting cost since the beginning of 2017 below.

PRIO Lifting Cost

(US$/bbl)

The lifting cost in 1Q22, the lowest ever recorded by the Company, presented a decrease of approximately 21% when compared to the same quarter of the previous year and is 5% lower than in 4Q21. The main highlights for this important operational initiative were (i) the conclusion of the gas power generation project at FPSO Bravo in February 2022; (ii) the tieback between the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo fields, carried out in July 2021; and (iii) the start of production of the TBMT-10H well in November 2021, which added a daily production of approximately 3 kbbl/d.