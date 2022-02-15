Petro Rio S A : EARNINGS RELEASE 4Q21 & 2021

MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT

"We would like to thank all employees for their dedication this year, with important operational achievements such as the tieback between the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo fields, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. They overcame various challenges and were responsible for the Company's success.

2021 was a year marked by many achievements and prepared us for the next growth cycle. Concurrently, we saw the world continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, with extensive vaccination efforts, drastically reducing the disease's mortality rate, and gradually reopening economies.

PetroRio's major operational achievement in the year was the tieback conclusion between Polvo and Tubarão Martelo Fields. The project cost US$45 million, and generated savings of US$50 million per year for the cluster, in line with the Company's culture of financial discipline. Combined with the financial benefits, the investment also brings an environmental contribution, with the reduction of the emissions from the fields due to one less platform operating after the decommissioning of the Polvo FPSO. Accordingly, we managed to reduce the Company's lifting cost to US$ 11.8/bbl in the fourth quarter of the year, and we expect to continue to deliver gradual improvements in this indicator. The project's execution, within the expected timeline and under the initial budget, also shows our readiness for new initiatives such as the Frade Drilling Campaign and the development of Wahoo.

On this front, we hired the NORBE VI rig to drill the Frade wells, whose redevelopment plan will start in the first quarter of 2022 with the drilling of the first production well and other two injection wells in the first phase of the redevelopment. At the end of 2021, we filed with the ANP, the Declaration of Commerciality for Wahoo and presented the Development Plan, beginning the process to develop the asset, so that soon after the drillings in the Frade Field, we can begin to drill four production wells, two injection wells and begin the connection with Frade FPSO at a distance of 30km, bringing a significant production increase to the Company with a marginal increase of costs. The effect of these initiatives will be another relevant reduction in the PetroRio's lifting cost, combined with another material reduction in CO2 emissions per produced barrel, reinforcing our commitment with all forms of efficiency.

This year, we were involved in the divestment process of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, currently owned by Petrobras. In November, we were selected to begin exclusive negotiations of the acquisition for both assets, and we are focused on completing the transaction, as we see a relevant potential for value generation for our shareholders.

2021 was also the year in which we established our access to capital markets, for equity in January, and international fixed income in June. In the stock market, we conducted a follow-on equity offering of approximately US$ 400 million, with a 4x oversubscribed book, reducing leverage and preparing the Company for the debt issuance. In June, we issued bonds of US$ 600 million, reinforcing PetroRio's cash position, with the prepayment of former short-term debts using the five-year maturity bond, aligning our debt profile with our investment activities. Accordingly, we believe that we are prepared and confident that we will continue to be able to access these sources of capital as necessary.

Another reason to be proud is our focus on the well-being, health and safety of our employees, as well as of the Company's operations and society as a whole. We had another year without accidents or

