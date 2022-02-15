Petro Rio S A : EARNINGS RELEASE 4Q21 & 2021

Rio de Janeiro, February 15, 2022 - Petro Rio S.A. ("PetroRio" or "Company") (B3: PRIO3) presents its results for the second quarter of 2021 ("4Q21") and to the year of 2021. The financial and operating information described below, except where otherwise indicated, is presented on a consolidated basis and in Reais (R$) in accordance with the international financial reporting standards (IFRS), and includes the Company's direct subsidiaries: Petro Rio O&G Exploração and Production de Petróleo Ltda., Petro Rio Internacional SA, PetroRioUSA Inc., and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates.
Stock Information
12M Stock Price: PRIO3 x Ibovespa
Ticker (B3)
PRIO3
100%
IBOVESPA
PRIO3
# Shares issued ex-Treasury
839.159.130
80%
Market Cap (12/31/2021) ex-Treasury stocks
R$
17.345.419.217
60%
40%
Last Price (12/31/2021)
R$
20,67
20%
12-month Low - High
47%
0%
-20%
90-day average trading volume
R$
527.046.634
Jan-21
Mar-21
May-21
Jul-21
Sep-21
Nov-21
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR
Net revenue of R$ 4.4 billion, the highest ever recorded by the Company (+ 128% vs. 2020)
Net income (ex-IFRS 16) of R$ 1.3 billion, an increase of 152% vs. 2020
Adjusted EBITDA (ex-IFRS 16) of R$ 2.9 billion (vs. R$ 877 million in 2020)
Approximately 11 million barrels sold and production record of 31.6 Mboepd
Lifting cost of US$ 11.8 in the 4Q21, the lowest ever recorded
TBMT-10H well first oil in October
Conclusion of the tieback between Polvo and Tubarão
Martelo
Declaration of Commerciality of Wahoo
R$ 2 billion follow-on in January and issuance of bonds of US$ 600 million in June
Lifting Cost (US$/bbl)
Production (boe/d)
Cash Position (R$ MM)
Net Debt (Cash) / Adjusted EBITDA

MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT
"We would like to thank all employees for their dedication this year, with important operational achievements such as the tieback between the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo fields, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. They overcame various challenges and were responsible for the Company's success.
2021 was a year marked by many achievements and prepared us for the next growth cycle. Concurrently, we saw the world continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, with extensive vaccination efforts, drastically reducing the disease's mortality rate, and gradually reopening economies.
PetroRio's major operational achievement in the year was the tieback conclusion between Polvo and Tubarão Martelo Fields. The project cost US$45 million, and generated savings of US$50 million per year for the cluster, in line with the Company's culture of financial discipline. Combined with the financial benefits, the investment also brings an environmental contribution, with the reduction of the emissions from the fields due to one less platform operating after the decommissioning of the Polvo FPSO. Accordingly, we managed to reduce the Company's lifting cost to US$ 11.8/bbl in the fourth quarter of the year, and we expect to continue to deliver gradual improvements in this indicator. The project's execution, within the expected timeline and under the initial budget, also shows our readiness for new initiatives such as the Frade Drilling Campaign and the development of Wahoo.
On this front, we hired the NORBE VI rig to drill the Frade wells, whose redevelopment plan will start in the first quarter of 2022 with the drilling of the first production well and other two injection wells in the first phase of the redevelopment. At the end of 2021, we filed with the ANP, the Declaration of Commerciality for Wahoo and presented the Development Plan, beginning the process to develop the asset, so that soon after the drillings in the Frade Field, we can begin to drill four production wells, two injection wells and begin the connection with Frade FPSO at a distance of 30km, bringing a significant production increase to the Company with a marginal increase of costs. The effect of these initiatives will be another relevant reduction in the PetroRio's lifting cost, combined with another material reduction in CO2 emissions per produced barrel, reinforcing our commitment with all forms of efficiency.
This year, we were involved in the divestment process of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, currently owned by Petrobras. In November, we were selected to begin exclusive negotiations of the acquisition for both assets, and we are focused on completing the transaction, as we see a relevant potential for value generation for our shareholders.
2021 was also the year in which we established our access to capital markets, for equity in January, and international fixed income in June. In the stock market, we conducted a follow-on equity offering of approximately US$ 400 million, with a 4x oversubscribed book, reducing leverage and preparing the Company for the debt issuance. In June, we issued bonds of US$ 600 million, reinforcing PetroRio's cash position, with the prepayment of former short-term debts using the five-year maturity bond, aligning our debt profile with our investment activities. Accordingly, we believe that we are prepared and confident that we will continue to be able to access these sources of capital as necessary.
Another reason to be proud is our focus on the well-being, health and safety of our employees, as well as of the Company's operations and society as a whole. We had another year without accidents or

environmental incidents, breaking records of accident-free days on our platforms and completing 10 years without accidents at the Frade FPSO. Our employees were also able to benefit from the initiatives of physical and mental health, with meditation and yoga classes, shiatsu and psychologists. We also still apply COVID protocols designed to protect people working in our platforms and office.
Finally, in line with our culture of giving back to society, in 2021 we invested R$ 9.3 million in projects to support sports and culture, such as Instituto Reação, Teatro Casa Grande, Porsche Cup and the Gol de Ouro NGO. These projects have already brought important contributions to society: (i) Instituto Reação, supported by PetroRio since 2016, has had a positive impact on the life of more than 2 thousand children and adolescents in nine centers distributed across the country; (ii) Teatro Casa Grande, an important cultural icon of Rio de Janeiro, part of the life of Rio de Janeiro's citizens for more than 50 years, was reopened in 2021 after its closure due to the pandemic; (iii) Porsche Cup, another important initiative to foster the Brazilian car racing scene; and (iv) the Gol de Ouro NGO, focused on bringing soccer access to children and adolescents in vulnerable conditions. These investments reinforce PetroRio's commitment with the promotion of sports and culture.
We conclude by wishing good health to everyone, and we would like to thank once again all of our employees, who make a difference, and for the trust in our Company, which allows us to continue to execute the strategy that has brought us here."
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
4Q20
2020
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
2021
2021 x 2020 4Q21 X 4Q20
4Q21 X 3Q21
Avg. Brent
$ 45.26
$
43.21
$
61.32
$ 69.08
$
73.23
$
79.66
$
70.95
64.2%
76.0%
8.8%
Avg. Sales Price
$ 46.26
$
41.69
$
62.19
$ 66.85
$
74.41
$
83.19
$
74.19
78.0%
79.8%
11.8%
Avg. Exchange Rate
5.40
5.16
5.48
5.29
5.23
5.59
5.40
4.6%
3.5%
6.8%
Final Exchange Rate
5.19
5.19
5.70
5.00
5.44
5.58
5.58
7.5%
7.5%
2.6%
Offtakes (kbbl)
Frade Field (70%)
1,943
4,867
1,021
1,530
986
2,000
5,537
13.8%
3.0%
102.9%
Polvo + TBMT Cluster (95%)²
1,782
4,103
907
1,307
1,498
1,827
5,539
35.0%
2.5%
21.9%
Total PetroRio
3,724
8,970
1,928
2,837
2,485
3,827
11,076
23.5%
2.8%
54.0%
Production (boepd)
Frade Field (100%)¹
11,928
12,926
15,086
14,941
16,398
15,028
15,363
18.9%
26.0%
-8.4%
Polvo + TBMT Cluster (95%)²
15,777
12,145
14,147
14,093
13,356
15,347
14,236
17.2%
-2.7%
14.9%
Manati Field (10%)
2,285
1,498
2,084
2,191
1,868
1,924
2,017
34.6%
-15.8%
3.0%
Total PetroRio
29,990
26,569
31,317
31,225
31,622
32,299
31,616
19.0%
7.7%
2.1%
Lifting Cost (US$/bbl)
PetroRio
14.7
14.5
14.3
14.2
12.3
11.8
13.1
-9.7%
-19.7%
-3.7%
As of February 5, 2021, PetroRio held 70% of the Operation in the Field. After the completion of the acquisition of a 30% stake in Petrobras in 1Q21, this percentage increased to 100%.
² With the completion of the tieback, on July 2021, PetroRio is entitled to 95% of the oil produced by Polvo and Tubarão Martelo together.
The main highlights of the year include (i) lifting cost, which reached the lowest level ever recorded, with a 10% reduction when compared to 2020, and a reduction of 20% in comparison with 4Q20; (ii) a 19% increase of production, when compared to 2020; (iii) the number of offtakes in the year, which accounted for 11 million barrels sold, the highest volume ever recorded in one year and 24% higher than in 2020; and (iv) the completion of the tieback which not only represented overcoming the operational challenge in the execution of the project, but also marked 2021 as transformational for the Company, which resulted in cost reductions for the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo fields.

In the year, the Company sold approximately 11 million barrels, with Frade and the Polvo/TBMT cluster each being responsible for approximately half of those sales, at an average gross sales price of US$ 74.19. In the last quarter of the year, PetroRio sold 3.8 million barrels in four offtakes, two in October and two in December, of which 2 million barrels from Frade and 1.8 million barrels from the Polvo/TBMT cluster, with an average gross sales price of US$ 83.19, an increase of 54% in volume when compared to 3Q21.
Oil produced in the Polvo/TBMT cluster was 17% higher than in 2020, due to the incorporation of TBMT in August 2020. In the 4Q21, production was 15% higher, due to the TBMT-10H well start of production in October and the resumption of production of the TBMT-8H and TBMT-2H wells in mid-November.
In the Frade Field, 2021 production was 19% higher than in 2020, due to the increase in interest from 70% to 100% in February 2021, which also resulted in the increase of 26% in the 4Q21. The 8% reduction when compared to 3Q21 is due to the 3-day production stoppage in November, due to the a failure in the automation system.
Since the beginning of the Company's turnaround, which consolidated its growth strategy through the acquisition and development of producing assets, PetroRio has worked to increase its levels of production and rationalize its costs, always maintaining high levels of excellence in environmental responsibility, safety and operational efficiency. PetroRio believes that the best protection against oil price volatility is the reduction of its lifting cost and this will continue to be a pillar of current and future projects. The Company presents below the evolution of its lifting cost since the beginning of 2017.
Lifting Cost PetroRio
(US$/bbl)
Lifting cost in the 4Q21 was the lowest ever recorded by the Company, presenting a decrease of approximately 20% when compared to the same quarter of the previous year and a reduction of 10% in 2021 against 2020. In the quarter, lifting cost was positively affected by the (i) completion of the tieback between Polvo and TBMT, which led to a reduction of operating costs ("OPEX") of US$ 50 million per year due to the Polvo FPSO decommissioning, which was chartered to the field; (ii) start of TBMT-10H well production in the fourth quarter, which aggregated a daily production of approximately 3 kbbl/d; and (iii) resumption of production of the TBMT-8H and TBMT-2H wells, which joined added 2.6 kbbl/d of production.
