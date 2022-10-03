Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petro Rio S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-30 pm EDT
27.53 BRL   +1.10%
08:34aPetro Rio S A : Fato Relevante - Assinatura do Protocolo de Incorporação da Dommo
PU
07:24aPetro Rio S A : Material fact - share buyback program
PU
09/27Petro Rio S.A. agreed to acquire additional 40% stake in Itaipu Fields from TotalEnergies EP Brasil Ltda.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petro Rio S A : Fato Relevante - Assinatura do Protocolo de Incorporação da Dommo

10/03/2022 | 08:34am EDT
Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar

Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

+55 21 3721 3800

com.br

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 12:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 172 M 1 510 M 1 510 M
Net income 2022 3 737 M 690 M 690 M
Net cash 2022 1 278 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 223 M 4 291 M 4 291 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart PETRO RIO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Petro Rio S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,53 BRL
Average target price 38,64 BRL
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Chief Executive Officer, Director & IR Director
Milton Salgado Rangel Neto Chief Financial Officer
Nelson de Queiroz Sequeiros Tanure Chairman
Francisco Francilmar Fernandes Chief Operations Officer
Márcia Raquel Cordeiro de Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRO RIO S.A.33.19%4 291
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.78%130 282
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.78%65 479
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION111.97%57 085
CNOOC LIMITED17.19%57 051
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED20.30%52 520