|
Petro Rio S A : Fato Relevante - Assinatura do Protocolo de Incorporação da Dommo
Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar
Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ
+55 21 3721 3800
com.br
|
Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ
|
+55 21 3721 2129
prio3.com.br
Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar
Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ
+55 21 3721 3800
com.br
|
Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ
|
+55 21 3721 2129
prio3.com.br
Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar
Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ
+55 21 3721 3800
com.br
|
Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ
|
+55 21 3721 2129
prio3.com.br
Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar
Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ
+55 21 3721 3800
com.br
|
Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ
|
+55 21 3721 2129
prio3.com.br
Disclaimer
Petro Rio SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 12:33:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about PETRO RIO S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
8 172 M
1 510 M
1 510 M
|Net income 2022
|
3 737 M
690 M
690 M
|Net cash 2022
|
1 278 M
236 M
236 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|6,25x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
23 223 M
4 291 M
4 291 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,69x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,30x
|Nbr of Employees
|82
|Free-Float
|80,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|27,53 BRL
|Average target price
|38,64 BRL
|Spread / Average Target
|40,3%