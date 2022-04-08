Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petro Rio S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/08 04:07:36 pm EDT
23.58 BRL   +0.08%
03/30PETRO RIO S A : Material fact - change of functional currency
PU
03/25PETRO RIO S A : Notice to the market - change of material equity interest
PU
03/18PETRO RIO S A : Distance voting ballot - agm
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petro Rio S A : MARCH 2022 OPERATIONAL DATA

04/08/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rio de Janeiro, April 08, 2022 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), following best practices in corporate governance and transparency, informs its preliminary and non-audited Operational Data for the month of March.

Daily Production (boepd)

Month

Frade

Cluster Polvo + TBMT

(95%)

Manati (10%)(1)

Total

January

15,884

16,988

2,024

34,897

February

15,758

18,019

1,894

35,671

March

15,574

17,604

1,821

35,000

1Q22

15,739

17,537

1,913

35,189

Oil Offtakes (bbl)

Month

Frade

Polvo + TBMT (95%)

Total

January

-

-

-

February

922,946

887,831

1,810,777

March

726,347

260,860

987,207

1Q22

1,649,293

1,148,691

2,797,984

Obs:

(1) On November 5, 2020, the sale of the 10% interest in the Manati Field held by PetroRio was announced, which awaits conditions precedent for the transaction's closing.

About PetroRio

PetroRio is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new producing assets, redevelopment, increased operational efficiency and rationalization of operating costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website:www.petroriosa.com.br.

Investor Relations ri.petroriosa.com.br ri@petroriosa.com.br +55 21 3721-2129

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 21:29:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETRO RIO S.A.
03/30PETRO RIO S A : Material fact - change of functional currency
PU
03/25PETRO RIO S A : Notice to the market - change of material equity interest
PU
03/18PETRO RIO S A : Distance voting ballot - agm
PU
03/18PETRO RIO S A : Distance voting ballot - egm
PU
03/10PETRO RIO S A : Notice to the market - change of material equity interest
PU
03/08PETRO RIO S A : February 2022 operational data
PU
02/23PETRO RIO S A : Risk management policy
PU
02/16TRANSCRIPT : Petro Rio S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
CI
02/15PETRO RIO S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
02/15PETRO RIO S A : Earnings release 4q21 & 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 086 M 1 280 M 1 280 M
Net income 2022 2 399 M 505 M 505 M
Net cash 2022 1 927 M 405 M 405 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,38x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 19 773 M 4 159 M 4 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart PETRO RIO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Petro Rio S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23,56 BRL
Average target price 36,10 BRL
Spread / Average Target 53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Chief Executive Officer, Director & IR Director
Milton Salgado Rangel Neto Chief Financial Officer
Nelson de Queiroz Sequeiros Tanure Chairman
Francisco Francilmar Fernandes Chief Operations Officer
Márcia Raquel Cordeiro de Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRO RIO S.A.13.98%4 147
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.49%129 553
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.44%73 169
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.79%70 610
CNOOC LIMITED41.47%64 714
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY34.37%59 358