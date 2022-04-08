Petro Rio S A : MARCH 2022 OPERATIONAL DATA

Rio de Janeiro, April 08, 2022 - Petro Rio S.A.("Company"or"PetroRio")(B3: PRIO3), following bestpractices in corporate governance and transparency, informs its preliminary and non-auditedOperational Data for the month of March.
Daily Production (boepd)
Month
Frade
Cluster Polvo + TBMT
(95%)
Manati (10%)(1)
Total
January
15,884
16,988
2,024
34,897
February
15,758
18,019
1,894
35,671
March
15,574
17,604
1,821
35,000
1Q22
15,739
17,537
1,913
35,189
Oil Offtakes (bbl)
Month
Frade
Polvo + TBMT (95%)
Total
January
-
-
-
February
922,946
887,831
1,810,777
March
726,347
260,860
987,207
1Q22
1,649,293
1,148,691
2,797,984
Obs:
(1) On November 5, 2020, the sale of the 10% interest in the Manati Field held by PetroRio was announced, which awaits conditions precedent for thetransaction'sclosing.
About PetroRio
PetroRio is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new producing assets, redevelopment, increased operational efficiency and rationalization of operating costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website:www.petroriosa.com.br.