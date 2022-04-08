Petro Rio S A : MARCH 2022 OPERATIONAL DATA

Rio de Janeiro, April 08, 2022 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), following best practices in corporate governance and transparency, informs its preliminary and non-audited Operational Data for the month of March.

Daily Production (boepd) Month Frade Cluster Polvo + TBMT (95%) Manati (10%)(1) Total January 15,884 16,988 2,024 34,897 February 15,758 18,019 1,894 35,671 March 15,574 17,604 1,821 35,000 1Q22 15,739 17,537 1,913 35,189

Oil Offtakes (bbl) Month Frade Polvo + TBMT (95%) Total January - - - February 922,946 887,831 1,810,777 March 726,347 260,860 987,207 1Q22 1,649,293 1,148,691 2,797,984

Obs:

(1) On November 5, 2020, the sale of the 10% interest in the Manati Field held by PetroRio was announced, which awaits conditions precedent for the transaction's closing.

About PetroRio

PetroRio is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new producing assets, redevelopment, increased operational efficiency and rationalization of operating costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website:www.petroriosa.com.br.

Investor Relations ri.petroriosa.com.br ri@petroriosa.com.br +55 21 3721-2129