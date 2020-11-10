Petro Rio S A : MATERIAL FACT - CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT

MATERIAL FACT

CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT

Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2020 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), in compliance with article 157 of Law 6404/1976, with CVM instruction 358/2002, and article 26 of the Novo Mercado Regulation, announces to its shareholders and the market in that Mr. George Kassab has resigned from his position as Investor Relations Officer, for personal reasons.

At a meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors has chosen to accept said resignation, having Mr. George Kassab retired from his duties as Investor Relations Officer of the Company. On the same occasion, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Roberto Bernardes Monteiro, who will be incorporating the position of Investor Relations Officer. Mr. Jose Gustavo Costa Junior, who has been working with Investor Relations in the Company since February 2019, will be appointed to the position of Investor Relations Manager. The Company wishes Mr. Jose Gustavo Costa Junior the best of luck in his new role.

The Company's Management thanks Mr. George Kassab for his relevant services over the last three years at the head of the Company's Investor Relations team and wishes him luck in his endeavors.

