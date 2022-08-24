|
Petro Rio S A : MATERIAL FACT - FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT OF THE DEBENTURES
Disclaimer
Petro Rio SA published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 21:37:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about PETRO RIO S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
8 041 M
1 576 M
1 576 M
|Net income 2022
|
3 618 M
709 M
709 M
|Net cash 2022
|
1 501 M
294 M
294 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|5,90x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
21 182 M
4 151 M
4 151 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,45x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,09x
|Nbr of Employees
|82
|Free-Float
|80,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Last Close Price
|25,11 BRL
|Average target price
|38,56 BRL
|Spread / Average Target
|53,5%