  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petro Rio S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-24 pm EDT
25.98 BRL   +3.46%
05:38pPETRO RIO S A : Material fact - financial settlement of the debentures
PU
08/17PETRO RIO S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Apresentação institucional - Agosto2022
PU
08/15PETRO RIO S A : Material fact - temporary interruption of production in frade
PU
Petro Rio S A : MATERIAL FACT - FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT OF THE DEBENTURES

08/24/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
-

Petro Rio SA published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETRO RIO S.A.
08/08PETRO RIO S A : July 2022 operational data
PU
08/07Former rebel Petro takes office in Colombia promising peace and equality
RE
08/04Petro Rio to Seek M&A
CI
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Petro Rio S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/03PETRO RIO S A : Quarterly information - 2q22
PU
08/03Petro Rio S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Jun..
CI
08/01PETRO RIO S A : Material fact - mup3a well start of production
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 8 041 M 1 576 M 1 576 M
Net income 2022 3 618 M 709 M 709 M
Net cash 2022 1 501 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 182 M 4 151 M 4 151 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart PETRO RIO S.A.
Petro Rio S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 25,11 BRL
Average target price 38,56 BRL
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Chief Executive Officer, Director & IR Director
Milton Salgado Rangel Neto Chief Financial Officer
Nelson de Queiroz Sequeiros Tanure Chairman
Francisco Francilmar Fernandes Chief Operations Officer
Márcia Raquel Cordeiro de Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRO RIO S.A.21.48%4 169
CONOCOPHILLIPS50.25%138 060
EOG RESOURCES, INC.37.09%71 369
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION154.54%68 548
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED35.96%62 957
CNOOC LIMITED26.53%61 678