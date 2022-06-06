Log in
    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
  Report
06/06 04:07:41 pm EDT
27.06 BRL   -2.70%
05:32pPETRO RIO S A : Material fact - rig acquisition
PU
05:32pPETRO RIO S A : Notice to the market - change of material equity interest
PU
05/30PETRO RIO S A : Albacora leste - reserves certification report 2022 - d&m
PU
Petro Rio S A : MATERIAL FACT - RIG ACQUISITION

06/06/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT

RIG ACQUISITION

Rio de Janeiro, June 06, 2022 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PRIO") (B3: PRIO3), in addition to the Material Fact of May 10, 2022, informs shareholders and the market in general that it formalized the acquisition of the West Capricorn semi-submersible rig ("Rig") with the payment of US$ 4 million to Aquadrill LLC ("Aquadrill").

The balance of the acquisition is due upon delivery of the rig or on August 05, 2022, whichever takes place first.

About PRIO

PRIO is the largest independent Company in the oil and gas production in Brazil. The Company´s corporate culture seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the redevelopment of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PRIO's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward- looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our drilling and seismic plans, operating costs, acquisitions of equipment, expectations of finding oil, the quality of oil we expect to produce and our other plans and objectives. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as "expects", "believe", "hope" and "will" and similar words or the negative thereof. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and, accordingly, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because a number of factors may cause actual future circumstances, results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements.

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ +55 21 3721 3800

petroriosa.com.br

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
