Petro Rio S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - CAPITAL RAISE

Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3) announces to its shareholders and the Market in general that the Board of Directors has approved on January 3, 2022 (a) the ratification of the conversion of 4,315,540 (four million three hundred fifteen thousand five hundred forty) Company ordinary Shares and (b) the subsequent approval of the increase of the Company's Share Capital to R$ 5,543,047,869.79 (five billion, five hundred and forty three million, forty seven thousand, eight hundred and sixty nine reais and seventy-nine centavos), split into 882,646,385 (eight hundred and eighty-two million, six hundred and forty-six thousand, three hundred and eighty-five) Company ordinary Shares. In compliance to Art. 30 of the Instruction CVM 480/09, the Company presents the information required on Annex 30- XXXII of the document, related to the capital raise, due to the Stock Option Plan, approved by the Board of Directors, as following:

Information of the Annex 30-XXXII

I - Date of the General Shareholders Meeting on which the Stock Option Plan was has been approved:

The Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting approved PetroRio S.A.'s Stock Option Plan ("Stock Option Plan") on December 22, 2017.

II - Amount of the capital raise and new Share Capital total:

Capital raise of R$ 16,596,039 (sixteen million five hundred ninety six thousand and thirty nine reais), resulting in R$ 5,543,047,869.79 (five billion, five hundred and forty three million, forty seven thousand, eight hundred and sixty nine reais and seventy-nine centavos).

III - Amount of issued shares

4,315,540 ordinary, nominative Shares with no face value. The new Shares will have the same rights and characteristics as the previous Shares outstanding, being subject in its entirety to all the privileges, according to the Company's Bylaws.

IV - Price of the issued shares

642,750 shares were issued at R$ 1.09. Another 26,650 shares were issued at R$ 1.73. Another 847,600 were issued at R$ 1.94. Another 1,095,115 were issued at R$ 3.47. Another 624,050 were issued at R$ 3.91. Another 680,145 were issued at R$ 7.05. Another 399,230 were issued at R$ 7.94.

V - Price of each species and classes of shares, identifying:

a) Minimum, average and maximum price of each year for the last 3 (three) years;

