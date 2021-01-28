Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petro Rio S.A.    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petro Rio S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - EXPECTED DATE FOR GENERAL MEETING

01/28/2021 | 08:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar

Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

+55 21 3721 3800

petroriosa.com.br

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

EXPECTED DATE FOR GENERAL MEETING

Petro Rio S.A. informs its shareholders and the market in general that pursuant to Article 21-L, paragraph 2, of CVM Instruction 481/2009, as amended, the date of its Annual Shareholders' Meeting is the April 15, 2021, in line with predicted in its Annual Calendar of Corporate Events.

About PetroRio

PetroRio is one of the largest independent companies in the oil and gas production in Brazil. The Company´s corporate culture seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the re-exploration of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward- looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our drilling and seismic plans, operating costs, acquisitions of equipment, expectations of finding oil, the quality of oil we expect to produce and our other plans and objectives. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as "expects", "believe", "hope" and "will" and similar words or the negative thereof. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and, accordingly, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because a number of factors may cause actual future circumstances, results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements.

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13th floor • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

+55 21 3721 2129

petroriosa.com.br

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 13:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETRO RIO S.A.
08:42aPETRO RIO S A : Notice to shareholders - expected date for general meeting
PU
01/21PETRO RIO S A : Material fact - closing of the acquisition of 30% interest in fr..
PU
01/18PETRO RIO S A : Material fact - public offering of shares (follow-on)
PU
01/05PETRO RIO S A : Notice to shareholders - capital increase (stock options plan)
PU
2020PETRO RIO S A : Material fact - public offering of shares (follow-
PU
2020PETRO RIO S A : Material fact - conversion of the prisma financing and rig acqui..
PU
2020PETRO RIO S A : Notice to the market - change of material equity interest
PU
2020PETRO RIO S A : Notice to the market - change of material equity interest
PU
2020Brazil's Petro Rio approves $250 mln follow-on offering
RE
2020PETRO RIO S A : November 2020 operational data
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 868 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 1 955 M 361 M 361 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 431 M 1 745 M 1 742 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,10x
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart PETRO RIO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Petro Rio S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 70,50 BRL
Last Close Price 69,12 BRL
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Nelson Queiroz Tanure Chairman
Francilmar Fernandes Chief Operations Officer
Pedro Grossi Independent Director
Emiliano Fernandes Lourenço Gomes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRO RIO S.A.2.58%1 745
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.65%54 956
CNOOC LIMITED8.50%46 421
EOG RESOURCES, INC.10.31%32 092
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.15%27 171
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY3.28%25 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ