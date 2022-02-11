Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petro Rio S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/11 04:07:49 pm
25.8 BRL   +4.24%
04:41pPETRO RIO S A : Notice to the market - change of material equity interest
PU
02/08PETRO RIO S A : January 2022 operational data
PU
01/06PETRO RIO S A : December 2021 operational data
PU
Petro Rio S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - CHANGE OF MATERIAL EQUITY INTEREST

02/11/2022 | 04:41pm EST
+55 21 3721 3800

petroriosa.com.br

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar

Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CHANGE OF MATERIAL EQUITY INTEREST

Rio de Janeiro, February 11, 2022 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), in compliance with the provisions of article 12, paragraph 5 of CVM Instruction 358/02 (and its amendments by CVM Instruction 568/15) announces that it has received from Squadra Investimentos - Gestão de Recursos Ltda. and Squadra Investments - Gestão de Recursos Ltda. ("Investors"), correspondence informing the Company that they are holders of a total of 46,979,703 common shares issued by the Company, equivalent to 5.32% of PetroRio's share count. The referred holdings are composed of (i) 36,979,703 common shares issued by the Company; and (ii) 10,000,000 common shares referenced in physical settlement derivatives. Investors state that, of the total informed above, 3,259,774 common shares were lent out, and the Investors do not aim to change the composition of the Company's control or its Management structure.

About PetroRio

PetroRio is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the re-exploration of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward- looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our drilling and seismic plans, operating costs, acquisitions of equipment, expectations of finding oil, the quality of oil we expect to produce and our other plans and objectives. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as "expects", "believe", "hope" and "will" and similar words or the negative thereof. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and, accordingly, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because a number of factors may cause actual future circumstances, results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements.

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

+55 21 3721 2129

petroriosa.com.br

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 21:40:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
