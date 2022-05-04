Petro Rio S A : RESERVES CERTIFICATION REPORT 2022 - D&M

DeGolyer and MacNaughton
5001 Spring Valley Road
Suite 800 East Dallas, Texas 75244
This is a digital representation of a DeGolyer and MacNaughton report.
This file is intended to be a manifestation of certain data in the subject report and as such is subject to the same conditions thereof. The information and data contained in this file may be subject to misinterpretation; therefore, the signed and bound copy of this report should be considered the only authoritative source of such information.
REPORT as of JANUARY 1, 2022 on
RESERVES and REVENUE of
CERTAIN FIELDS in BRAZIL for PETRORIO S.A.
TABLE of CONTENTS
Page
FOREWORD ..................................................................................................... 1
Scope of Investigation ...................................................................................... 1
Authority ......................................................................................................... 3
Source of Information ...................................................................................... 3
GEOLOGY ........................................................................................................ 4
Frade Field ...................................................................................................... 4
Manati Field .................................................................................................... 4
Polvo Field ....................................................................................................... 5
Tubarão Martelo Field ..................................................................................... 7
Wahoo Field ..................................................................................................... 8
DEFINITION of RESERVES ......................................................................... 10
ESTIMATION of RESERVES ........................................................................ 13
Frade Field ..................................................................................................... 15
Manati Field ................................................................................................... 16
Polvo Field ...................................................................................................... 17
Tubarão Martelo Field .................................................................................... 18
Wahoo Field .................................................................................................... 19
VALUATION of RESERVES .......................................................................... 20
SUMMARY and CONCLUSIONS .................................................................. 25
TABLES
Table 1 - List of Fields Evaluated
Table 2 - Summary of Gross and Net Reserves
Table 3 - Summary of Future Net Revenue from Proved Developed
Producing Reserves
Table 4 - Summary of Future Net Revenue from Proved Developed
Reserves
Table 5 - Summary of Future Net Revenue from Total Proved Reserves Table 6 - Summary of Future Net Revenue from Proved-plus-Probable
Reserves
Table 7 - Summary of Future Net Revenue from
Proved-plus-Probable-plus-Possible Reserves
Table 8 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from Proved Developed
Producing Reserves, Frade Field
Table 9 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from Proved Developed
Reserves, Frade Field
Table 10 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from Total Proved Reserves,
Frade and Wahoo Fields
Table 11 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from Proved-plus-Probable
Reserves, Frade and Wahoo Fields
Table 12 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from
Proved-plus-Probable-plus-Possible Reserves, Frade and Wahoo Fields
TABLE of CONTENTS - (Continued)
TABLES - (Continued)
Table 13 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from Proved Developed
Producing Reserves, Manati Field
Table 14 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from Proved Developed
Reserves, Manati Field
Table 15 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from Total Proved Reserves,
Manati Field
Table 16 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from Proved-plus-Probable
Reserves, Manati Field
Table 17 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from Proved-plus-Probable-plus-Possible Reserves, Manati Field
Table 18 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from Proved Developed
Producing Reserves, Polvo and Tubarão Martelo Fields
Table 19 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from Proved Developed
Reserves, Polvo and Tubarão Fields
Table 20 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from Total Proved Reserves,
Polvo and Tubarão Fields
Table 21 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from Proved-plus-Probable
Reserves, Polvo and Tubarão Martelo Fields
Table 22 - Projection of Future Net Revenue from
Proved-plus-Probable-plus-Possible Reserves, Polvo and Tubarão Martelo Fields
FIGURES
Figure 1 - Location Map
REPORT as of JANUARY 1, 2022 on
RESERVES and REVENUE of
CERTAIN FIELDS in BRAZIL for PETRORIO S.A.
FOREWORD
Scope of Investigation
This report presents estimates, as of January 1, 2022, of the extent of the
proved, probable, and possible oil, condensate, and gas reserves and the value of the proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus-possible reserves of the Frade, Manati, Polvo, Tubarão Martelo, and Wahoo ﬁelds in which PetroRio S.A. (PetroRio) has represented it holds an interest. PetroRio's working interest and the concession expiration date for each ﬁeld are shown in Table 1 of this report.
Estimates of reserves presented in this report have been prepared in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) approved in March 2007 and revised in June 2018 by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the World Petroleum Council, the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts, and the European Association of Geoscientists & Engineers. These reserves deﬁnitions are discussed in detail in the Deﬁnition of Reserves section of this report.
PetroRio has represented that it holds a 100-percent working interest in the Frade ﬁeld, located in concession block FR, and a 10-percent working interest in the Manati ﬁeld, located in concession block BCAM-40. PetroRio has also represented that it holds a net interest of 95 percent of the combined oil production from the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo ﬁelds. The