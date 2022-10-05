Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petro Rio S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-05 pm EDT
31.30 BRL   +3.20%
05:42pPetro Rio S A : September 2022 operational data
PU
10/03Petro Rio S A : Fato Relevante - Assinatura do Protocolo de Incorporação da Dommo
PU
10/03Petro Rio S.A. announces an Equity Buyback for 46,100,000 shares, representing 5.43% of its issued share capital.
CI
Petro Rio S A : SEPTEMBER 2022 OPERATIONAL DATA

10/05/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
April

14,837

17,053

1,887

May

15,379

16,768

1,898

June

14,061

16,463

1,565

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 21:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 172 M 1 563 M 1 563 M
Net income 2022 3 737 M 715 M 715 M
Net cash 2022 1 278 M 244 M 244 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 585 M 4 895 M 4 895 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart PETRO RIO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Petro Rio S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 30,33 BRL
Average target price 38,64 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Chief Executive Officer, Director & IR Director
Milton Salgado Rangel Neto Chief Financial Officer
Nelson de Queiroz Sequeiros Tanure Chairman
Francisco Francilmar Fernandes Chief Operations Officer
Márcia Raquel Cordeiro de Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRO RIO S.A.46.73%4 968
CHEVRON CORPORATION29.30%308 550
CONOCOPHILLIPS60.18%147 188
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.91%73 355
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION120.97%61 470
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED35.36%59 833