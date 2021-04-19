Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petro Rio S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/19
96 BRL   -2.18%
05:18pPETRO RIO S A  : AGO - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância
PU
04/12PETRO RIO S A  : Material fact - changes in management
PU
04/12PETRO RIO S A  : Reserves certification report 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petro Rio S A : AGO - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância

04/19/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

+55 21 3721 3800

petroriosa.com.br

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar

Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

BOOKKEPING MAP

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2021 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/2009, informs its shareholders and the market in general, that has received on April 16, 2021, the synthetic voting map as below, regarding the voting instructions, via distance voting ballots received, for each of the matters that will be examined, discussed and voted at the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 20 2021, at 5:00 p.m., with the indication of the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions for each matter included in the Agenda.

The Company presents, below, the remote vote under the terms of the map sent by the bookkeeping agent.

Number of ON Shares

Description of the Resolution

Approve

Reject

Abstain

Simple Resolution

1. To analyze the Management accounts,

14,215,544

124,700

2,529,576

examine, discuss and vote on the Company's

financial statements for the year ended

December 31, 2020;

Simple Resolution

2. To resolve on the management's proposal for

16,828,520

0

41,300

the allocation of the results related to the fiscal

year of ended December 31, 2020;

Simple Resolution

3. To resolve and establish the overall annual

10,779,522

6,048,998

41,300

compensation of the Company's Senior

Management of up to R$ 23,000,800.00,

according to the management proposal;

Simple Resolution

4. Do you wish to request the separate election

16,869,820

0

0

of a member of the fiscal council, pursuant to

art. 161, §4, I of Law No. 6,404, of 1976?

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ +55 21 3721 2129

petroriosa.com.br

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar

Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

+55 21 3721 3800

petroriosa.com.br

Election of the fiscal board by single group of

candidates

5. Indication of all the names that make up the

16,734,120

94,400

41,300

slate - "Chapa única"

6. If one of the candidates leaves the single

Yes

No

Abstain

group, the votes corresponding to their shares

4,336,013

12,492,507

41,300

can still be given to the chosen group?

About PetroRio

PetroRio is one of the largest independent companies in the oil and gas production in Brazil. The Company´s corporate culture seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the redevelopment of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our drilling and seismic plans, operating costs, acquisitions of equipment, expectations of finding oil, the quality of oil we expect to produce and our other plans and objectives. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as "expects", "believe", "hope" and "will" and similar words or the negative thereof. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and, accordingly, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because a number of factors may cause actual future circumstances, results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements.

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ +55 21 3721 2129

petroriosa.com.br

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 21:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETRO RIO S.A.
05:18pPETRO RIO S A  : AGO - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância
PU
04/12PETRO RIO S A  : Material fact - changes in management
PU
04/12PETRO RIO S A  : Reserves certification report 2021
PU
04/12PETRO RIO S A  : MATERIAL FACT - RESERVES AND RESOURCES CERTIFICATION – 01..
PU
04/12PETRO RIO S A  : Relatório de certificação de reservas 2021
PU
04/07PETRO RIO S A  : Notice to the market - march 2021 operational data
PU
04/06PETRO RIO S A  : Corporate presentation 4q20
PU
03/25PETRO RIO S A  : Material fact - annual general meeting postponement
PU
03/05PETRO RIO S A  : Notice to the market - february 2021 operational data
PU
03/04PETRO RIO S A  : Material fact - acquisition of interest in wahoo
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 131 M 745 M 745 M
Net income 2021 1 306 M 235 M 235 M
Net cash 2021 757 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 16 473 M 2 969 M 2 969 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart PETRO RIO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Petro Rio S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 114,00 BRL
Last Close Price 98,14 BRL
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milton Salgado Rangel Neto Chief Financial Officer
Nelson de Queiroz Sequeiros Tanure Chairman
Francilmar Fernandes Chief Operations Officer
Pedro Grossi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRO RIO S.A.39.82%2 937
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.76%69 081
CNOOC LIMITED16.85%48 440
EOG RESOURCES, INC.41.39%41 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.99%36 573
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.31%30 529
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ