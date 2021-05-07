Petro Rio S A : APRIL 2021 OPERATIONAL DATA

Obs:

Frade figures account for a 70% interest in the Frade Field until February 4 and 100% interest as of February 5, when the Company announced the closing of the acquisition of the remaining 30% interest.

On November 5, 2020, the sale of the 10% interest in the Manati Field held by PetroRio was announced, which awaits precedent conditions for the transaction's closing.

Frade Field's production in April was impacted by a programmed shutdown for maintenance at Frade FPSO, started on April 28 th and with expected duration of 8 days.