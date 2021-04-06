Petro Rio S A : CORPORATE PRESENTATION 4Q20

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-
looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our drilling and seismic plans, operating costs, acquisition of equipment, expectations of finding oil, the quality of oil we expect to produce and our other plans and objectives. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as "expects", "believe", "hope" and "will" and similar words or the negative thereof. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and, accordingly, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this presentation not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because a number of factors may cause actual future circumstances, results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements.
The following risk factors could affect our operations: the contingent resource and prospective resource evaluation reports involving a significant degree of
uncertainty and being based on projections that may not prove to be accurate; inherent risks to the exploration and production of oil and natural gas; limited operating history as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company; drilling and other operational hazards; breakdown or failure of equipment or processes; contractor or operator errors; non-performance by third-party contractors; labour disputes, disruptions or declines in productivity; increases in materials or labour costs; inability to attract sufficient labour; requirements for significant capital investment and maintenance expenses which PetroRio may not be able to finance; cost overruns and delays; exposure to fluctuations in currency and commodity prices; political and economic conditions in Brazil; complex laws that can affect the cost, manner or feasibility of doing business; environmental, safety and health regulation which may become stricter in the future and lead to an increase in liabilities and capital expenditures, including indemnity and penalties for environmental damage;
early termination, non-renewal and other similar provisions in concession contracts; and competition. We caution that this list of factors is not exhaustive
and that, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should also carefully consider other uncertainties and potential events. The forward-looking statements herein are made based on the assumption that our plans and operations will not be affected by such risks, but that, if our plans and operations are affected by such risks, the forward-looking statements may become inaccurate.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake to update such forward-looking statements.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
The largest independent Oil and Gas producer in Brazil
PetroRio generates value inproducing fields through cost reduction and production revitalization
Unparalleled expertise inredeveloping fields
Experienced technical team - Qualification as an A-Operator granted by
ANP
Well positioned to attract capital (Expected drop in Net Debt/EBITDA after recent asset acquisition allows for leverage; Governance level "Novo Mercado"; Current debt cost: 6,5%)
Management extremely focused on capital discipline and improving operating costs
Greatpotential for synergies, which makes PetroRio more competitive when compared to peers
M&A Timeline
Unique M&A track-record with additional opportunities available on the market
Increase in Reserve Levels (MMboe)
Production Evolution (kboe/d)
+242
35.0
+167
276
+97
191
114
34
17
24
1P
2P
3P
D&M Dec-18
D&M Apr-20
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
BAHIA
Treatment
MANATI
Station
Salvador
Compression
Station
Manati I
Platform
WAHOO
RIO DE JANEIRO
FPSO Frade
FRADE
POLVO
Polvo A
Fixed Platform
FPSO OSX-3
TUBARÃO MARTELO (TBMT)
Polo
Frade
Wahoo
Polvo + TBMT
Manati (1)
PetroRio
Operator
PetroRio
PetroRio
PetroRio
Petrobras
-
PetroRio's Working Interest
100%
64.3%
95%(2)
10%
-
PetroRio's owned production units
1 FPSO
-
1 FPSO + 1 fixed
-
2 FPSO
platform
1 fixed platform
1P Reserves (MMboe)
60.2
-
50.7
2.8
113.7
2P Reserves (MMboe)
92.3
-
95.4
3.0
190.7
Recoverable Oil Expectation (MMboe)(4)
-
140
-
-
140
Production (boe/d)(3)
17,200
-
Polvo: 9,500
2,200
35,600
TBMT: 6,700
CAPEX/new well
US$ 75 MM
US$ 15 to 20 MM
-
-
% vs. Total Production (3Q20)
48.3%
-
45.5%
6.2%
-
Water depth
1,300m
1,400m
100m
80m
-
Abandonment Forecast (1P)
2034
-
2035
2027
-
Notas: (1) Sale of Manati to Gas Bridge announced in Nov-2020 awaits conditions precedent; (2) Pre Tieback: 100% of Polvo + 80% of TBMT/Post Tieback: 95% of Polvo+TBMT Cluster; (3) Proportional to PetroRio's interest in asset (100% Frade; 100% Polvo; 80% TBMT; 10% Manati), Jan/2021 data; (4) Company expectation, it's not a reserve and doesn't have a certification
Oil asset
Gas asset
FRADE
POLVO
TUBARÃO MARTELO
MANATI
(TBMT)
ESG
Conducting businesses with environmental and social responsibility, safety and transparency
Health and Safety
Environment
In December
77% reduction in
Physical, mental
CO2 emissions
Lost Time
1% reduction in
2020, Frade Field
and emotional
Maintenance of
Incident Rate
per barrel
energy
reached 3,300
health programs
flare rates at
(2019 vs. 18)
produced
consumption
days with no
available for
Polvo and Frade
reduced by 5.4%
from 2019 to
accidents.
Zero accidents in
employees
from 2018 to
2020
2020
2020
Social
Governance
Sponsorship of
Instituto Reação
Listed on Novo
Gender diversity in
social activities
Teatro PetroRio
Majority of the
NGO: to promote
Mercado (highest
the Board of
that foster the
Online: to support
Board of Director
education and
governance)
Directors and
development and
children in need
is currently
human
&
decision-making
integration of
through theatre
composed by
development
63% of
positions &
youth in
activities
independent
through sports
employees are
Infomoney Award
economic
members
and culture
shareholders
Best Oil and Gas
vulnerability
Company
