  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petro Rio S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 07/08
19.58 BRL   -1.31%
Petro Rio S A : MATERIAL FACT - CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN WAHOO

07/08/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar

Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

+55 21 3721 3800

petroriosa.com.br

MATERIAL FACT

CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN WAHOO

Rio de Janeiro, July 08, 2021 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), in accordance with art. 26 of the Novo Mercado Regulation, and in addition to the Material Fact of March 04, 2021, informs shareholders that the country's National Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels Agency ("ANP") has approved the acquisition of 28.6% in the BM-C-30 Block ("Wahoo" or "Wahoo Field") by the Company, acquired from Total E&P do Brasil Ltda.

With this transaction, carried out on March 04, 2021, PetroRio now has a 64.3% interest and aims to create a second production cluster through the tieback between Wahoo and the Frade Field, in line with the operational optimization strategy for the assets. Wahoo's first oil is expected to happen in early 2024.

According to the reserve certification report published by DeGolyer & MacNaughton ("D&M") in 2021, the Wahoo Field (100%) has more than 125 million barrels classified as 1C resources, in addition to approximately 7 million 1C barrels to be added to the Frade Field, due to its life extension.

Schedule

  1. Signing of the Amendment to the Concession Agreement;
  2. Beginning of the applicable cash calls referring to the planning of the field's development;
  3. Declaration of Commerciality;
  4. Presentation of the Development Plan;
  5. Beginning of drilling and the tieback project;
  6. Wahoo first oil.

About PetroRio

PetroRio is one of the largest independent companies in the oil and gas production in Brazil. The Company´s corporate culture seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the redevelopment of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our drilling and seismic plans, operating costs, acquisitions of equipment, expectations of finding oil, the quality of oil we expect to produce and our other plans and objectives. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as "expects", "believe", "hope" and "will" and similar words or the negative thereof. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and, accordingly, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because a number of factors may cause actual future circumstances, results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements.







Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 21:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 119 M 783 M 783 M
Net income 2021 1 306 M 248 M 248 M
Net cash 2021 1 176 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 433 M 3 128 M 3 125 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 66,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milton Salgado Rangel Neto Chief Financial Officer
Nelson de Queiroz Sequeiros Tanure Chairman
Francilmar Fernandes Chief Operations Officer
Pedro Grossi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRO RIO S.A.39.48%3 240
CONOCOPHILLIPS47.56%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED16.99%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.62.60%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED44.85%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.02%40 294