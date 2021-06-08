Petro Rio S A : MAY 2021 OPERATIONAL DATA

Obs:

Frade figures account for a 70% interest in the Frade Field until February 4 and 100% interest as of February 5, when the Company announced the closing of the acquisition of the remaining 30% interest.

Since February, Tubarão Martelo Field's production had a decrease of 1.4 kbbld due to a shutdown in the TBMT-8H well, as a result of a failure in the electric submersible pump (ESP), which operated since the beginning of the field's production. The Kingmaker rig was deployed to carry out a workover at the pump, expected to be concluded in mid- June.

On November 5, 2020, the sale of the 10% interest in the Manati Field held by PetroRio was announced, which awaits precedent conditions for the transaction's closing.

Polvo Field's production in May was restricted for 15 days due to water processing limitations at the Polvo FPSO. This FPSO, leased to the field and operated by BW, is expected to be decommissioned in July, after the conclusion of Polvo and Tubarão Martelo tieback.