    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/07
19.7 BRL   -3.90%
Petro Rio S A : MAY 2021 OPERATIONAL DATA

06/08/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
May 2021 Operational Data

Rio de Janeiro, June 08, 2021 - Petro Rio S,A, ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), following best practices in corporate governance and transparency, informs its preliminary and non-audited Operational Data for the month of May.

Daily Production (boepd)

Month

Polvo

Frade(1)

TBMT (80%)(2)

Manati (10%)(3)

Total

January

9,498

12,005

6,701

2,157

30,362

February

5,904

16,247

5,934

1,806

29,891

March

8,655

17,005

5,748

2,289

33,698

1Q21

8,019

15,086

6,128

2,084

31,317

April

8,157

15,716

5,698

1,982

31,553

May

9,353(4)

12,653(5)

5,703

2,304

30,013

Oil Offtakes (bbl)

Month

Polvo

Frade

TBMT

Total

January

-

-

-

-

February

514,794

1,020,846

392,072

1,927,712

March

-

-

-

-

1Q21

514,794

1,020,846

392,072

1,927,712

April

601,345

1,029,950

390,203

2,021,498

May

-

-

-

-

Obs:

  1. Frade figures account for a 70% interest in the Frade Field until February 4 and 100% interest as of February 5, when the Company announced the closing of the acquisition of the remaining 30% interest.
  2. Since February, Tubarão Martelo Field's production had a decrease of 1.4 kbbld due to a shutdown in the TBMT-8H well, as a result of a failure in the electric submersible pump (ESP), which operated since the beginning of the field's production. The Kingmaker rig was deployed to carry out a workover at the pump, expected to be concluded in mid- June.
  3. On November 5, 2020, the sale of the 10% interest in the Manati Field held by PetroRio was announced, which awaits precedent conditions for the transaction's closing.
  4. Polvo Field's production in May was restricted for 15 days due to water processing limitations at the Polvo FPSO. This FPSO, leased to the field and operated by BW, is expected to be decommissioned in July, after the conclusion of Polvo and Tubarão Martelo tieback.
  5. Frade Field's production in May was impacted by a planned maintenance shutdown at the Frade FPSO, concluded on May 7th.

About PetroRio

PetroRio is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition

Investor Relations

of new producing assets, redevelopment, increased operational efficiency and rationalization of operating costs and corporate

ri.petroriosa.com.br

expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity,

ri@petroriosa.com.br

with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.

+55 21 3721-2129

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 21:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
