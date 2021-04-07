Petro Rio S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - MARCH 2021 OPERATIONAL DATA
March 2021 Operational Data
Rio de Janeiro, April 7, 2021 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), following best practices in corporate governance and transparency, informs its preliminary and non-audited Operational Data for the month of March.
Daily Production (boepd)
Month
Polvo
Frade(1)
TBMT (80%)
Manati (10%)(2)
Total
January
9,498
12,005
6,701
2,157
30,362
February
5,904
16,247
5,934
1,806
29,891
March
8,655
17,005
5,748(3)
2,289
33,698
1Q21
8,019
15,086
6,128
2,084
31,317
Oil Offtakes (bbl)
Month
Polvo
Frade
TBMT
Total
January
-
-
-
-
February
514,794
1,020,846
392,072
1,927,712
March
-
-
-
-
1Q21
514,794
1,020,846
392,072
1,927,712
Obs:
Frade figures account for a 70% interest in the Frade Field until February 4 and 100% interest as of February 5, when the Company announced the closing of the acquisition of the remaining 30% interest.
On November 5, 2020, the sale of the 10% interest in the Manati Field held by PetroRio was announced, which awaits precedent conditions for the transaction's closing.
Tubarão Martelo Field production in March was impacted by a shutdown in the TBMT-8H well due to a failure in the electrical submersible pump (ESP), which decreased production by 1,4 kbbld. The pump, which was operating since the beginning of the field's production, awaits the Atlantic Zephyr rig (renamed to Kingmaker) deployment to carry out a workover, expected to be concluded in May/June.
About PetroRio
PetroRio is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition
