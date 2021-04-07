Log in
PETRO RIO S.A.

End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/07
94.6 BRL   +1.19%
PETRO RIO S A : Notice to the market - march 2021 operational data
PU
04/06PETRO RIO S A  : Corporate presentation 4q20
PU
03/25PETRO RIO S A  : Material fact - annual general meeting postponement
PU
Petro Rio S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - MARCH 2021 OPERATIONAL DATA

04/07/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
March 2021 Operational Data

Rio de Janeiro, April 7, 2021 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), following best practices in corporate governance and transparency, informs its preliminary and non-audited Operational Data for the month of March.

Daily Production (boepd)

Month

Polvo

Frade(1)

TBMT (80%)

Manati (10%)(2)

Total

January

9,498

12,005

6,701

2,157

30,362

February

5,904

16,247

5,934

1,806

29,891

March

8,655

17,005

5,748(3)

2,289

33,698

1Q21

8,019

15,086

6,128

2,084

31,317

Oil Offtakes (bbl)

Month

Polvo

Frade

TBMT

Total

January

-

-

-

-

February

514,794

1,020,846

392,072

1,927,712

March

-

-

-

-

1Q21

514,794

1,020,846

392,072

1,927,712

Obs:

  1. Frade figures account for a 70% interest in the Frade Field until February 4 and 100% interest as of February 5, when the Company announced the closing of the acquisition of the remaining 30% interest.
  2. On November 5, 2020, the sale of the 10% interest in the Manati Field held by PetroRio was announced, which awaits precedent conditions for the transaction's closing.
  3. Tubarão Martelo Field production in March was impacted by a shutdown in the TBMT-8H well due to a failure in the electrical submersible pump (ESP), which decreased production by 1,4 kbbld. The pump, which was operating since the beginning of the field's production, awaits the Atlantic Zephyr rig (renamed to Kingmaker) deployment to carry out a workover, expected to be concluded in May/June.

About PetroRio

PetroRio is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition

Investor Relations

of new producing assets, redevelopment, increased operational efficiency and rationalization of operating costs and corporate

ri.petroriosa.com.br

expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity,

ri@petroriosa.com.br

with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.

+55 21 3721-2129

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 21:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
