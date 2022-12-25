Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petro Rio S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-23 pm EST
35.49 BRL   +0.65%
Ukrainian soldier reunites with family over Christmas call from east

12/25/2022 | 09:48am EST
Ukrainian service members have their festive Christmas dinner at an unknown location in Ukraine

KHARKIV/KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) - Leonid Onyshchenko, a gruff-voiced 63-year-old Ukrainian soldier with a thick moustache, has spent many a Christmas away from his family, but hearing his little grandson Petro's voice over the phone from far away is as hard as ever.

Onyshchchenko joined the territorial defence force after Moscow's February invasion, and has volunteered supporting Ukraine's army in the fight against Russian-backed separatists in the country's east since 2014.

While he is stationed in the Donetsk region which has seen some of the heaviest battles, his daughter Maryna and her husband Vitalii were celebrating Christmas at home in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, frequently under Russian attack.

Holding her three-month-old son Yaroslav with one hand, Maryna took a Christmas cake out of oven with the other. Vitalii helped two other sons, Petro and Tais, get dressed before the festive Christmas dinner.

In the past, Ukrainian Christians mostly celebrated Christmas in early January. This year the holiday is celebrated by many on December 25, as Ukraine's main Orthodox Church has broken with Moscow and turned its face towards the West.

War has scattered the family. Maryna's two older daughters and her mother fled to the western city of Lviv. As the family gathers around the table, Maryna calls her father to wish him merry Christmas. Little Petro takes the phone.

"I just want to tell you that Christmas is coming and Santa Claus is coming. I was a good boy," the boy says.

Speaking is a comfort, says Onyshchenko, known among fellow soldiers under the nom-de-guerre 'Deer'.

"On one hand, we will see and hear each other. But on the other hand, we are hundreds kilometers apart. I cannot compare it with anything. But nevertheless, we are one big family."

(Writing by Margaryta Chornokondratenko; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Peter Graff)

By Vitalii Hnidyi and Herbert Villarraga


© Reuters 2022
All news about PETRO RIO S.A.
12/15Petro Rio S A : Fato Relevante - Option Period - Procedures & Closing Date
PU
12/08Petro Rio S A : Material fact - approval of the merger of dommo's shares
PU
12/07Petro Rio S A : Egm - bookkeeping map
PU
11/07Gas Bridge S.A. agreed to acquire 10% stake in Campo de Manati Gas Field from Petro Rio..
CI
11/03Petro Rio S A : Fato Relevante - Alienação de Participação em Manati
PU
11/01Petro Rio S A : Demonstrações financeiras 3t22 em dólares
PU
11/01Petro Rio S A : Financial statements 3q22 in us dollars
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 7 739 M 1 509 M 1 509 M
Net income 2022 3 748 M 731 M 731 M
Net cash 2022 980 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29 953 M 5 839 M 5 839 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart PETRO RIO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Petro Rio S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 35,49 BRL
Average target price 45,51 BRL
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Chief Executive Officer, Director & IR Director
Milton Salgado Rangel Neto Chief Financial Officer
Nelson de Queiroz Sequeiros Tanure Chairman
Francisco Francilmar Fernandes Chief Operations Officer
Márcia Raquel Cordeiro de Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRO RIO S.A.72.13%5 839
CHEVRON CORPORATION46.64%343 027
CONOCOPHILLIPS56.41%145 853
EOG RESOURCES, INC.47.03%76 719
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED41.95%61 819
CNOOC LIMITED22.17%59 792