    O2C   AT0000A00Y78

PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG

(O2C)
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board

01/26/2022 | 07:35am EST
DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel/AGM/EGM
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board

26.01.2022 / 13:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Petro Welt Technologies AG - Changes to the Supervisory Board
Stephan D. Theusinger elected to the Supervisory Board

Vienna, January 26, 2022
At yesterday's Extraordinary General Meeting of Petro Welt Technologies AG, Stephan D. Theusinger was elected to the Company's Supervisory Board. The 44-year-old replaces Ralf Wojtek, who resigned from the Supervisory Board effective January 25, 2022.

The Supervisory Board of Petro Welt Technologies AG now consists of Maurice Gregoire Dijols (Chairman), Remi Paul and Stephan D. Theusinger.

Stephan D. Theusinger, MSc, EMBA (hons) holds a degree in industrial engineering. He speaks seven languages and held various positions at Lufthansa in Germany from 2003 to 2013. He then moved to the consulting company Ari Consult in Lugano. He holds executive management and board positions in various Swiss companies.

In July 2021, Stephan D. Theusinger also became a proxy holder (Prokurist) of Petro Welt Technologies AG and is therefore very familiar with the Company. Following his election to the Supervisory Board, the Management Board terminated Theusinger's proxy (Prokura) with immediate effect. Stephan D. Theusinger is not employed by the Company or any of its Group companies. His tenure will end with the annual general meeting which resolves on the release from liability of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2021.

About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG, headquartered in Vienna, is one of the leading, early established OFS companies in Russia and the CIS, specializing in services to increase the productivity of new and existing oil and gas formations.

Inquiries
Konstantin Huber (Male Huber Friends GmbH)
Investor Relations
T: +43 699 1172 68 14
huber@mhfriends.at


26.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 535 23 20-0
Fax: +43 1 535 23 20-20
E-mail: ir@pewete.com
Internet: www.pewete.com
ISIN: AT0000A00Y78
WKN: A0JKWU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1273152

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1273152  26.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273152&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
