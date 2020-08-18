Log in
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue and profit indicators in HY1 2020 overperforms the level of the same period of the previous year - but uncertainties remain

08/18/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue and profit indicators in HY1 2020 overperforms the level of the same period of the previous year - but uncertainties remain

18.08.2020 / 21:00


Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue and profit indicators in HY1 2020 overperforms the level of the same period of the previous year - but uncertainties remain

Vienna, August 18, 2020
In the first half of 2020, the Group revenue of Petro Welt Technologies AG amounted to EUR 154.0 million, up by 12.5% compared to EUR 136.9 million in the same period of 2019. This achievement was mainly due to the higher demand for stimulation and drilling services in the period from January to April 2020 before the last OPEC+ agreement on the limitation of oil production entered into force on May 1, 2020. The warm winter also contributed to the stronger operational activity of oil companies.

Thanks to the over-execution of the production program and continuing improvement of the operating discipline expressed in a decrease of the non-performing time in the Drilling and IPM segment and the restraining of administrative expenses, the Group was able to improve all its profit indicators. Thus, gross profit increased by 52% from EUR 17.5 million in the first half of 2019 to EUR 26.6 million in the first half of 2020, profit before tax reached EUR 14.5 million, up by 126.6% from EUR 6.4 million in the first half of 2019.

At the same time, due to the risk of declining volumes of work from customers in HY2 and restrictions resulting from Covid-19, as well as the possibility of further devaluation of the Russian ruble and Kazakh tenge, the forecast of the annual revenues of the fiscal year 2020 has been reduced moderately from EUR 278-285 million to EUR 275-282 million.


Contact:
Konstantin Huber
be.public Corporate & Financial Communications GmbH
T: +43 1 503 2 503 29
huber@bepublic.at

18.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 535 23 20 - 0
Fax: +43 1 535 23 20 - 20
E-mail: ir@pewete.com
Internet: www.pewete.com
ISIN: AT0000A00Y78
WKN: A0JKWU
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1120281

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1120281  18.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1120281&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
