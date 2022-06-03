Petro Welt Technologies : Attendance Information AGM 29.6.2022

English translation of original German version for convenience only Petro Welt Technologies AG FN 69011 m ISIN: AT0000A00Y78 Information on the organizational and technical requirements for participation in the 17th Annual General Meeting of Petro Welt Technologies AG on Wednesday, 29 June 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Vienna time, as a virtual Annual General Meeting The 17th Annual General Meeting of Petro Welt Technologies AG to be held on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Vienna time, was duly called on 27 May 2022. Annual General Meeting to be a virtual meeting Given the persistence of the pandemic, in order to protect the health of the shareholders and other participants, the Management Board of Petro Welt Technologies AG has decided to hold the 17th Annual General Meeting of Petro Welt Technologies AG on 29 June 2022 as a virtual Annual General Meeting in accordance with section 1 para 2 of the Corporate Law COVID-19 Act as last amended and the Corporate Law COVID-19 Ordinance as last amended. This means that shareholders and their representatives (other than the independent proxies) will not be able to physically attend at the 17th Annual General Meeting of Petro Welt Technologies AG on 29 June 2022 in order to protect the health of all participants. This circumstance was announced by the Management Board in the convocation of the 17th Annual General Meeting of Petro Welt Technologies AG, which was published in the official gazette "Amtsblatt zur Wiener Zeitung" and via DGAP. Broadcast of the Annual General Meeting on the Internet For real-time participation, the virtual 17th Annual General Meeting will be broadcast in its entirety on the Internet, so that all shareholders of the Company who are entitled to participate can follow it live on the Internet on 29 June 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m., Vienna time. This one-way audio and visual link enables shareholders to follow the course of the Annual General Meeting in real time and particularly the presentation by the Management Board, the answers to shareholders' questions as well as the voting procedure. The Annual General Meeting will be provided via the platform Zoom (https://zoom.us). The technical requirements on the part of the shareholders are a correspondingly powerful Internet access or a powerful Internet connection as well as an Internet-capable device that is capable of playing back sound and video via a modern Internet browser (Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Edge Chronium) (e.g. PC with monitor and speakers, notebook, tablet, smartphone). M.12923011.1

After registration for the 17th Annual General Meeting and granting of power of attorney to one of the mentioned proxies, the link and meeting password will be sent to the e-mail address stated in the power of attorney. By using that access code the shareholders entitled to participate can join the virtual Annual General Meeting. Alternatively, shareholders who are entitled to participate can also join the virtual Annual General Meeting by opening a link provided at www.pewete.com/hauptversammlung-livestream. In order to be able to join the virtual Annual General Meeting please use the access code which the Company sent to you by e-mail. Shareholders who are duly registered for the Annual General Meeting but have not granted power of attorney to one of the mentioned proxies, can also follow the Annual General Meeting on the internet. To do so, please send your name and e-mail address to anmeldung.pewete@hauptversammlung.atso that the Company can send you the link and meeting password to the e-mail address provided by you. Shareholders entitled to participate have the opportunity to follow the virtual Annual General Meeting in German and English. The rights to vote, to submit motions and to object can only be exercised through independent proxies Voting, raising an objection and submitting motions during the virtual 17th Annual General Meeting of Petro Welt Technologies AG on 29 June 2022 can only be done by a proxy who is independent from the Company and whose costs will be borne by the Company. Every shareholder who is entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting and has provided Petro Welt Technologies AG with proof thereof in accordance with the requirements of the convocation of the virtual 17th Annual General Meeting is entitled to select one of the independent proxies listed below and grant this person power of attorney: Florian Beckermann

Florian Beckermann c/o Interessenverband für Anleger, IVA, Feldmühlgasse 22, A-1130 Vienna E-Mail: beckermann.pewete@hauptversammlung.at

Attorney Alexander Singer

c/o Singer Fössl Rechtsanwälte OG, Prinz-Eugen-Straße 30, A-1040 Vienna E-Mail: singer.pewete@hauptversammlung.at

Attorney Gudrun Ott-Sander

c/o Schmutzer & Ott-Sander Rechtsanwälte, Ebendorferstraße 3/18, A-1010 Vienna E-Mail: ott-sander.pewete@hauptversammlung.at

Attorney Richard Wolf

c/o Wolf Theiss Rechtsanwälte GmbH & Co KG, Schubertring 6, A-1010 Vienna E-Mail: wolf.pewete@hauptversammlung.at When authorizing another person please note that an effective chain of proxy (sub-proxy) must ensure that one of the four independent proxies is authorized to exercise the right to vote, submit motions and raise objections at the Annual General Meeting. The granting of a power of attorney to

another person is not permissible within the meaning of section 3 para 4 of the Corporate Law COVID-19 Ordinance and is therefore invalid. A proxy form for granting power of attorney can be downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.pewete.com/investors/meeting/. You are kindly requested to use that proxy form. It is recommended to contact the independent proxy authorized by the shareholder in good time, if the proxy is instructed to submit motions and to raise an objection in the virtual Annual General Meeting on one or more items on the agenda. Please note that - as stated in the convocation - the proper registration of your shares for the Annual General Meeting also requires a deposit confirmation in accordance with section 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("SCA"), which must be received by the Company in due time but no later than 24 June 2022, midnight, Vienna time (for details, please refer to the convocation, which is available on the above-mentionedwebsite). The data regarding the shareholding stated in the deposit confirmation must correspond to the data provided in the power of attorney, otherwise the power of attorney is invalid. Powers of attorney to the proxies shall be sent by e-mail to the e-mail address of the proxy you have chosen as indicated above. This method of transmission gives the proxy selected by you immediate access to the power of attorney. Furthermore, the following means of communication are available for the submission of the power of attorney to the proxy chosen by you: By fax: +43 (1) 8900 500 50 By SWIFT: GIBAATWGGMS (Message Type MT598 oder MT599) (ISIN AT0000A00Y78 must be specified in the text) It is in your interest that the power of attorney you have completed and signed will be sent in good time so that the proxy you have chosen receives it no later than 27 June 2022, midnight, Vienna time. For the verification of your identity as a shareholder we request that you indicate in the designated field of the proxy form the e-mail address you will use to send instructions, motions or objections to the independent proxy or to ask questions and make statements to the Company. By signing the proxy form you confirm that only will have access to the indicated e-mail address. The personal handover of the power of attorney at the venue of the Annual General Meeting is expressly prohibited. The aforementioned conditions governing the granting of power of attorney shall apply mutatis mutandis to the revocation of power of attorney. Furthermore the requirements for the granting of power of attorney and its revocation as set out in the convocation must be complied with.

Shareholders' right to information and to make statements The right to information and the right to make statements must be exercised exclusively via electronic e-mail by sending an e-mail to the e-mail address fragen.pewete@hauptversammlung.atwhich has been specifically created for this purpose. Please use the question form, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.pewete.com/investors/meeting/no later than 8 June 2022. When using a confirmed e- mail address you can also send an e-mail with your questions to fragen.pewete@hauptversammlung.at, ending it with your name. If during the virtual Annual General Meeting doubts arise as to the identity of a participant, Petro Welt Technologies AG reserves the right to verify the identity of the participant in an appropriate manner. The independent proxies cannot be authorized to exercise the right to information or the right to make statements. In order to ensure the orderly conduct of the virtual 17th Annual General Meeting, the shareholders are requested to send all questions arising prior to the holding of the Annual General Meeting in advance to the specifically created e-mail address fragen.pewete@hauptversammlung.atso that they reach the Company no later than 27 June 2022. In the interests of the shareholders, this allows the questions asked to be answered as accurately and quickly as possible during the virtual Annual General Meeting. During the virtual Annual General Meeting every shareholder also has the opportunity to submit any questions in text form electronically to the e-mail address fragen.pewete@hauptversammlung.atwithin a certain time window after the Annual General Meeting has been opened. These questions are read out at the Annual General Meeting by the Chairman of the Management Board or a person designated by him. This gives shareholders the opportunity to respond to developments in the virtual Annual General Meeting themselves, in particular by asking questions of understanding and additional questions. It is intended to read out loud the statements and questions submitted by the shareholders within the meaning of section 118 of the SCA, provided that the requested information must be essential for the proper assessment of the items on the agenda. Please note that time limits may be set by the Chairman during the Annual General Meeting. The Chairman will structure the course of the Annual General Meeting - as is the case in a physical Annual General Meeting - and in particular announce a specific time limit within which questions and motions may be submitted. In this regard, the Chairman may, if necessary, order and expressly state that written submissions of shareholders, if requested to be read out, must not exceed a certain length. If the time limit is exceeded, the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting or the person who is reading out the shareholders' statements, questions or motions can reduce the length accordingly if not done so by the respective shareholder itself. Instructions to independent proxies The special proxies will exercise voting rights, the right to submit motions and the right to object in accordance with the instructions given. If no instructions are given for a proposed