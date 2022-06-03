Petro Welt Technologies : Invitation and Agenda AGM 29.6.2022

English translation of original German version for convenience only Petro Welt Technologies AG FN 69011 m ISIN: AT0000A00Y78 Invitation to the 17th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Petro Welt Technologies AG, to be held on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Vienna time in A-1010 Vienna, Schubertring 6. Dear Shareholders, The 17th Annual General Meeting of Petro Welt Technologies AG will be held on 29 June 2022 as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of the participants in accordance with the Ordinance of the Federal Minister of Justice on the detailed regulation of the holding of meetings under company law without the physical presence of the participants and of resolutions passed by other means (Corporate Law COVID-19 Ordinance). Accordingly, shareholders may not be physically present at the 17th Annual General Meeting of Petro Welt Technologies AG on 29 June 2022. The requirements are being created to enable shareholders to follow the Annual General Meeting from any location, both visually and acoustically, in real time. The submission of motions, the casting of votes and the raising of an objection in the virtual Annual General Meeting can only be carried out by an independent proxy proposed by the Company. For further information on the virtual Annual General Meeting and shareholder rights, the Management Board refers to the Information on the Organizational and Technical Requirements for Attending the 17th Annual General Meeting ("Attendance Information") and to the explanations on shareholder rights in this invitation notice, which will be available at the latest from 8 June 2022 on the Company's website at www.pewete.com. By holding the virtual Annual General Meeting instead of postponing the Annual General Meeting to an uncertain later date the Management Board considers that both the interests of the Company and the interests of the shareholders have been taken into account in the best possible way. The Management Board of Petro Welt Technologies AG expressly reserves the right to cancel this Annual General Meeting and to hold it at a later date if the reliable holding of the Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2022 does not appear to be assured or if the requirements of the authorities make such postponement appropriate. 1 M.12908750.1

BROADCAST OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON THE INTERNET The 17th Annual General Meeting is broadcast entirely in real time on the Internet. All eligible shareholders of the Company can follow the Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2022 from 10:00 a.m., Vienna time, on the Internet at www.pewete.com/hauptversammlung-livestream. In order to follow the Annual General Meeting on the Internet a registration is required. The login details will be sent to all eligible shareholders. By broadcasting the Annual General Meeting on the Internet, all eligible shareholders who wish to do so have the opportunity to follow the course of the Annual General Meeting in real time from any location by means of a one-way acoustic and optical connection and to follow the presentation by the Management Board and the answers to shareholders' questions as well as the adoption of resolutions. AGENDA Presentation of the approved annual financial statements including the management report and presentation of the consolidated annual financial statements including the consolidated management report, the corporate governance report and the report of the Supervisory Board, in each case in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021 Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021 Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021 Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board in relation to the business year ended 31 December 2021 Election to the Supervisory Board Election of the auditor of the annual financial statements and of the consolidated annual financial statements in relation to the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2022 Resolution on the remuneration report Sale of the participations in Russia DOCUMENTS The following documents shall be available for inspection by the shareholders from 8 June 2022 at the latest on the website of Petro Welt Technologies AG available at www.pewete.com: Invitation and Agenda (Convocation)

Information on the organizational and technical requirements for participation in the virtual Annual General Meeting 2 M.12908750.1

Proposals for Resolutions by the Management Board and Supervisory Board regarding agenda items 2 to 8

Annual financial statements in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, the management report and corporate governance report

Consolidated financial statements in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021 and the consolidated management report

Report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year ended 31 December 2021

Remuneration report for the fiscal year 2021

Declarations of the proposed Supervisory Board candidates pursuant to sec 87 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (SCA), including their CVs

Documents with respect to the sale of the participations in Russia

Question form

Power of attorney and voting instructions form for the special proxies pursuant to sec 3 para 4 of the Corporate Law COVID-19 Ordinance

COVID-19 Ordinance Form for revoking the power of attorney This information will be permanently available on the website of the Company until one month after the day of the Annual General Meeting. RECORD DATE AND REQUIREMENTS FOR PARTICIPATION IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The entitlement to participate in this virtual Annual General Meeting and to exercise the voting right and other shareholder rights in the 17th Annual General Meeting is based on the shareholding at the end of the tenth day before the day of the Annual General Meeting (record date). The record date is therefore 19 June 2022, midnight, Vienna time. Only persons who hold shares on this record date and provide evidence thereof to the Company are entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting. In order to verify the shares held on the record date, a deposit confirmation pursuant to section 10a of the SCA is required, which refers to the record date and which must be received by the Company no later than 24 June 2022, midnight, Vienna time, exclusively via one of the following communication channels: 1. Submission of the deposit confirmation in text form pursuant to section 16.2 of the Articles of Association of the Company: Fax: +43 (1) 8900 500 50 E-Mail: anmeldung.pewete@hauptversammlung.at (Deposit confirmation as scanned attachment in TIF or PDF format) 3 M.12908750.1

2. Submission in written form (signature, company signature): By mail or courier: Petro Welt Technologies AG c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH Köppel 60, A-8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel By SWIFT: GIBAATWGGMS (Message Type MT598 oder MT599) (ISIN AT0000A00Y78 must be specified in the text) Shareholders are requested to contact their depositary bank and arrange for the issuance and transmission of the deposit confirmation. The record date has no effect on the realisability of the shares and has no significance for the dividend entitlement. DEPOSIT CONFIRMATION The deposit confirmation pursuant to section 10a of the SCA must be issued by the depositary bank with its registered office in a member state of the European Economic Area (EEA) or in a full member state of the OECD and must contain the following information: Information on the issuer: name (company) and address or a code commonly used in transactions between credit institutions (BIC);

Information on the shareholder: name (company), address, date of birth in the case of natural persons, and register and registration number in the case of legal entities, if applicable;

Information on the shares: number of shares held by the shareholder, ISIN: AT0000A00Y78;

Deposit number, otherwise another identification; and

the date to which the deposit confirmation refers. The deposit confirmation as evidence of share ownership for participation in the Annual General Meeting must refer to the end of the record date on 19 June 2022, midnight, Vienna time. The deposit confirmation will be accepted in German or English. APPOINTMENT OF A PROXY Each shareholder who is entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting and has provided the Company with evidence thereof in accordance with the provisions of this convocation has the right to appoint one of the persons listed below as an independent proxy in order to exercise voting rights in accordance with the given instructions at the Annual General Meeting. Only one of the proxies listed below can propose resolutions, cast votes or raise objections at the virtual Annual General Meeting: 4 M.12908750.1