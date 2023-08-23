ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GENERAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

According to the latest forecast by the International Monetary Fund , global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3.0 percent in both 2023 and 2024. While the forecast for 2023 is modestly higher than predicted in the April 2023 World Economic Outlook, it remains weak by historical standards. The rise in central bank policy rates to fight inflation continues to weigh on economic activity. Global headline inflation is expected to fall from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 6.8 percent in 2023 and 5.2 percent in 2024. Underlying (core) inflation is projected to decline more gradually, and forecasts for inflation in 2024 have been revised upward.

Although the immediate risk of turbulence in the financial sector has diminished thanks to the measures taken by the U.S. and Swiss authorities, the risks to global growth remain on the downside. Inflation could remain high and even rise if further shocks occur, including those from an intensification of the war in Ukraine and extreme weather -related events, triggering more restrictive monetary policy.

In most economies, the priority remains achieving sustained disinflation while ensuring financial stability. There- fore, central banks continue to focus on restoring price stability and strengthen financial supervision and risk monitoring. Improvements on the supply side of the economy would facilitate fiscal consolidation and a smoother decline in inflation toward target levels.