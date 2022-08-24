Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Petro Welt Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O2C   AT0000A00Y78

PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG

(O2C)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-08-24 am EDT
1.800 EUR   -0.55%
05:08pPETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES : Press Release HY1 Report
PU
04:31pPETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG : HY1 2022 results of Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue jumped by more than a third, and significant operating growth achieved.
EQ
08/16PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG : Joma announces cash settlement price in case of squeeze-out pursuant to Section 1 (1) of the Austrian Squeeze-out Act
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petro Welt Technologies : Press Release HY1 Report

08/24/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

HY1 2022 results of Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue jumped by more than a third, and significant operating growth achieved.

  • Revenue in RUB jumped by 34.7% and in EUR by 44.4%.
  • Operational growth in two segments: 39.6% in Well Stimulation and 43.6% in Drilling, Sidetracking, and Integrated Project Management (IPM).
  • Positive EBIT trend in Q2 2022 due to continued improvements in conventional drilling operations and the gradual recovery of the fracturing segment.

Vienna, August 24, 2022

In the first half of 2022, Petro Welt Technologies AG (PeWeTe) was confronted with a challenging market environment due to its operating activities in Russia. Nevertheless, the PeWeTe Group was able to report a positive development.

Revenue for the first half of 2022 stands at EUR 152.2 million, up by 44.4% year on year (HY1 2021: EUR 105.4 million) partly due to the appreciation of the Russian currency. Revenue in RUB jumped by 34.7% due to operating growth. At 39.3%, the cost of sales showed slightly slower growth than revenue, boosting the Group's gross profit by 89.0% to EUR 20.6 million.

Accordingly, the gross profit margin improved to 13.5% in the first half of 2022, up from 10.3% in the same period of the previous year.

The Group recorded a 34.7% increase in administrative expenses, which grew at a slower rate than both revenue and the cost of sales.

In the first half of 2022, selling expenses soared by 75.0% to EUR 1.4 million due to the increase in transportation costs.

The strong operational result led to an EBIT margin of 4.4% in the reporting period.

Thanks to rising deposit interest rates, interest income more than doubled to EUR 4.7 million, up from EUR 1.9 million in the same period of 2021. The net financial result thus is positive at EUR 1.9 million.

Profit before tax stands at EUR 8.6 million with a corresponding margin of 5.7%.

Due to the significant increase in operations compared with the previous year, the Group posted negative cash flow from operating activities. The increase in operations required greater investments in working capital, especially inventories and receivables.

Key figures

HY1 2022

HY1 2021

Change in %

Revenue

EUR million

152.2

105.4

44.4

EBITDA

EUR million

22.5

13.7

64.2

EBIT

EUR million

6.7

0.4

> 100

EBITDA margin

%

14.8

13.0

EBIT margin

%

4.4

0.4

Group result

EUR million

6.2

(1.3)

> 100

About Petro Welt Technologies AG

Petro Welt Technologies AG, domiciled in Vienna, is one of the leading and first established oilfield services companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil and gas formations.

Contact

Konstantin Huber (Male Huber Friends GmbH)

Investor Relations

  1. +43 699 1172 68 14 huber@mhfriends.at

Disclaimer

Petro Welt Technologies AG published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 21:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG
05:08pPETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES : Press Release HY1 Report
PU
04:31pPETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG : HY1 2022 results of Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue jumpe..
EQ
08/16PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG : Joma announces cash settlement price in case of squeeze-out p..
EQ
08/16PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG : Joma announces cash settlement price in case of squeeze-out p..
EQ
07/26PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG : Joma considers squeeze-out of minority shareholders according..
EQ
07/26PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG : Joma considers squeeze-out of minority shareholders according..
EQ
07/26PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES : Joma considers squeeze-out
PU
07/25PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES : Form for revoking a voting proxy
PU
07/25PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES : Voting proxy form according to Section 3 para. 4 of the COVID-19..
PU
07/25PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES : Invitation and Agenda (Convocation)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 237 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2021 2,93 M 2,92 M 2,92 M
Net cash 2021 16,5 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 87,9 M 87,7 M 87,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 131
Free-Float 9,77%
Chart PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Petro Welt Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Denis Alexandrovich Stankevich Chief Executive Officer
Kirill Bakhmetiev Chief Financial Officer
Maurice Greroire Rene Dijols Chairman-Supervisory Board
Remi Paul Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Daniel Theusinger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG-18.10%88
WORLEY LIMITED32.36%5 128
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.56.49%2 837
SUBSEA 7 S.A.46.79%2 772
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.171.27%2 351
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-1.48%2 212