Petro Welt Technologies : Proposals for resolutions AGM 29.6.2022

English translation of original German version for convenience only

Petro Welt Technologies AG

FN 69011 m

Resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the

Supervisory Board

for the 17th Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2022

Ad agenda item 1:

Presentation of the approved annual financial statements including the management report and presentation of the consolidated annual financial statements including the consolidated management report, the corporate governance report and the report of the Supervisory Board, in each case, in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021.

No resolution of the shareholders on this agenda item is required.

Ad agenda item 2:

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the shareholders to grant discharge to Messrs. Denis Stankevich and Kirill Bakhmetyev as members of the Management Board for the business year 2021.

Ad agenda item 3:

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the shareholders to grant discharge to Messrs. Maurice Dijols, Remi Paul and Ralf Wojtek as members of the Supervisory Board for the business year 2021.

Ad agenda item 4:

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board in relation to the business year ended 31 December 2021.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the shareholders to grant to Messrs. Maurice Dijols, Remi Paul and Ralf Wojtek as members of the Supervisory Board a remuneration for the business year 2021 in the aggregate amount of EUR 120,000. The allocation of this amount to the individual members of the Supervisory Board shall be as follows: