Petro Welt Technologies : Proposals for resolutions AGM 29.6.2022

-
for the vice-chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Remi Paul, an amount of EUR 50,000; and
-
for the member of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Ralf Wojtek, an amount of EUR 35,000.
Ad agenda item 5:
Election to the Supervisory Board.
The Supervisory Board proposes to the shareholders to set the size of the Supervisory Board of the Company again with 3 (three) members and to re-elect
-
Mr. Maurice Dijols,
-
Mr. Remi Paul and
-
Mr. Stephan Theusinger
as members of the Supervisory Board of the Company until the end of the Annual General Meeting which resolves on the discharge for the fiscal year 2026.
Rationale
According to clause 8.1 of the Articles of Association of the Company, the Supervisory Board consists of at least 3 (three) and maximum 7 (seven) members elected by the General Meeting. The Supervisory Board currently consists of 3 (three) members.
With the end of the Annual General Meeting which resolves on the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2021 the term of office of all Supervisory Board members ends. Three members must therefore be elected in order to keep the current size of the Supervisory Board.
In the opinion of the Supervisory Board, 3 (three) Supervisory Board members are sufficient to fulfil the supervisory duties, particularly, because the current and proposed Supervisory Board members are experts with many years of experience in the oil and petroleum production industry as well as in the technology sector. Details can be found in the respective CVs of the persons.
Re-election is permitted.
The Supervisory Board members will be elected to the Supervisory Board until the end of the Annual General Meeting which resolves on the discharge for the fiscal year 2026.
The three aforementioned candidates have declared their willingness to assume the positions again.
The criteria of section 87 para 2a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act were taken into account in the selection of the proposed candidates. The declarations of the proposed candidates pursuant to section 87 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act regarding their professional qualifications, their professional or comparable functions as well as all circumstances that could give rise to concerns of partiality were disclosed on the website of Petro Welt Technologies AG.
The Supervisory Board of the Company is currently not subject to section 86 para 7 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act and therefore has no legal obligation to take into account the minimum proportionality requirement pursuant to section 86 para 7 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act.