Petro Welt Technologies : PoA special

The English version is a translation of the German original text. DETAILS ABOUT THE SHAREHOLDER / SHAREHOLDERS (IN THE EVENT OF JOINT SECURITIES ACCOUNT HOLDERS) Name(s) / Company Address (postcode, city, street, house number) For natural persons: date of birth / for officially registered legal entities (e.g. in a company register): register and registration number Name of the credit institution maintaining the securities account / Bank code or BIC Securities account number E-Mail address By signing the proxy form, you confirm that only you have access to the above indicated e-mail address. If you are not issuing this proxy as a shareholder but as a representative of a shareholder, please enclose proof of your power of representation (power of attorney issued by the shareholder, appointment decree from a court etc.). P O W E R OF A T T O R N E Y for the special proxy in accordance with Section 3 (4) of the COVID-19- Ordinance As a shareholder / shareholders of Petro Welt Technologies AG, I / we herewith authorize (check the appropriate box) 1 M.12977389.1

Florian Beckermann Feldmühlgasse 22, 1130 Vienna, beckermann.pewete@hauptversammlung.at or Attorney Alexander Singer Prinz-Eugen-Straße, 1040 Vienna, singer.pewete@hauptversammlung.at or Attorney Gudrun Ott-Sander Ebendorferstraße 3/18, 1010 Vienna, ott-sander.pewete@hauptversammlung.at or Attorney Richard Wolf

Schubertring 6, 1010 Vienna, wolf.pewete@hauptversammlung.at to represent me / us at the 16th Annual General Meeting of Petro Welt Technologies AG, FN 69011 m, ISIN AT0000A00Y78, Vienna, on Monday, 28 June 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Vienna time, and to exercise all rights in accordance with Section 3 para. 4 of the COVID-19-Ordinance, i.e. to submit motions, to exercise voting rights and to raise objections, in each case on my / our behalf and with legal effect for me / us. This power of attorney applies to _________________ of my / our shares (ISIN AT0000A00Y78) (If you leave this field blank, the power of attorney automatically refers to all shares for which the depositary bank issues a deposit confirmation as of the record date.) If more than one proxy is marked with a cross, the power of attorney will be deemed to have been granted to the first of these. The proxy is authorized and empowered to grant sub-proxies within the scope of this power of attorney and to represent other shareholders as well, exempting himself from the prohibition of double representation. The right to vote, the right to propose motions and the right to object are only exercised by giving instructions. If there are no instructions for a resolution proposal, the above-mentioned proxy will abstain from voting. I N S T R U C T I O N S I / We hereby instruct the above-mentioned authorized proxy to vote as follows on the election of a chairman for the Annual General Meeting and on agenda items 2 to 6, on the proposed resolutions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, as they are available for download on the Company's website at www.pewete.com in accordance with the convocation (check the appropriate box): Election of notary Dr. Rudolf Kaindl as Chairman of the 16th Annual General Meeting YES NO Abstention 2 M.12977389.1

ITEM 2 Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 YES NO Abstention ITEM 3 Resolution on the discharge of Mr. Maurice Dijols for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 YES NO Abstention ITEM 3 Resolution on the discharge of Mr. Remi Paul for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 YES NO Abstention ITEM 3 Resolution on the discharge of Mr. Ralf Wojtek for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 YES NO Abstention ITEM 4 Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board in relation to the business year ended 31 December 2020 YES NO Abstention ITEM 5 Election of the auditor of the annual financial statements and of the consolidated annual financial statements in relation to the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2021 YES NO Abstention ITEM 6 Resolution on the remuneration report YES NO Abstention 3 M.12977389.1

If an individual vote is taken on an item on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting, an instruction issued for this purpose applies to each individual voting procedure. In the case of motions for which no instructions are given or for which instructions are unclear (e.g. simultaneously YES and NO for the same motion), the proxy will abstain from voting. If additional or amended instructions are issued after this form has been transmitted, the instructions issued here will remain valid unless they are amended or revoked. Within the scope of this power of attorney, the proxy may also be instructed to submit motions and to raise an objection in the virtual shareholders' meeting to one or more items on the agenda. I / We hereby instruct the proxy to submit the following motions or to raise objections to the following agenda items: (if the following table is left blank, no applications and / or objections will be made by the proxy) Details of the item on the agenda Specification of the application or objection Details of the item on the agenda Specification of the application or objection The proxy is entitled to unilaterally refrain from submitting motions if this is contrary to public decency, constitutes an abuse of the law or would prevent the Annual General Meeting from being held properly. It is recommended that the proxy be contacted in good time if instructions are given to the proxy to submit a motion and to raise an objection in the virtual Annual General Meeting with regard to one or more items on the agenda. INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS RELATING TO DATA PROTECTION Petro Welt Technologies AG processes personal data of the shareholders (in particular those according to Section 10a para 2 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, i.e. name, address, date of birth, number of the securities account, number of shares of the shareholder, class of shares if applicable, number of the voting card and, if applicable, name and date of birth of the proxy or proxies) on the basis of the applicable data protection laws and the Austrian Stock Corporation Act to enable the shareholders to participate and exercise their rights in the Annual General Meeting. The legal basis for the processing of personal data is Article 6 para 1(c) of the Data Protection Act, according to which the processing of data is lawful if it is necessary to fulfil legal obligations to which the person responsible is subject. 4 M.12977389.1

Further information on data protection, in particular on your rights to information, correction, deletion, objection and restriction of processing as well as the right to data transferability, can be found in the invitation to this Annual General Meeting. __________________ Place, Date _______________________________________ _______________________________________ Signature / company signature Signature of all joint holders, where applicable SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON THE POWER OF ATTORNEY We request that the completed power of attorney shall be submitted by any of the following means: By Fax: +43 (1) 8900 500 62 By E-Mail: To the above indicated e-mail address of the proxy you have chosen (Power of attorney as scanned attachment in TIF or PDF format) By SWIFT: GIBAATWGGMS (Message Type MT598 or MT599) (ISIN AT0000A00Y78 must be specified in the text) In your interest, the power of attorney should arrive at one of the above-mentioned addresses no later than 24 June 2021, midnight, Vienna time, preferably by e-mail, so that the special proxy selected by you can access it in good time and directly. Additional information is available on the homepage: www.pewete.com. 5 M.12977389.1