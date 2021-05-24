AD-HOC RELEASE

Q1 2021 results for Petro Welt Technologies AG: Decreased revenue, but strengthened cash position

Job numbers down in all business segments

Group revenue declined by 46.7% to EUR 45.2 million

Net loss amounts to minus EUR 2.3 million

EBITDA margin remained positive at 7.5%

Cash position increased by 10.0% to EUR 127.2 million

Vienna, May 24, 2021

Despite a difficult market environment and the consequent decrease in both job numbers and revenue, the PeWeTe Group once again succeeded in maintaining its sound financial structure.

Due to the continued decline in demand for stimulation operations as a result of limited oil production under the OPEC+ agreement, the number of operations in the fracturing business dropped by 45.2%, from 1,400 in the first quarter of 2020 to 767 in the first quarter of 2021. Fracturing revenue fell by 48.2% in RUB terms. The Oman Well Services segment carried out its very first operations during the reporting period. Proppant sales, an activity strongly correlated with fracturing, declined by 28.9% in RUB terms. The Drilling, Sidetracking, and IPM segment posted a decrease of 34.9% in physical volumes: Its job count fell from 74 in the intensive first quarter of 2020 to 48 in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit fell to EUR 1.3 million and EBIT to minus EUR 3.6 million. The decrease in interest income combined with lower foreign exchange gains also lowered the financial result in the first quarter of 2021, which thus contributed less to the loss before tax of minus EUR 2.8 million (Q1 2020: profit before tax of EUR 11.3 million).

At 7.5%, the EBITDA margin remained positive in the reporting period, but was down nonetheless from 19.5% in the same period the previous year. The Group also continues to generate positive cash flow.

Thanks to additional efforts to optimize working capital and bucking the negative industry