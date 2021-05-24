Log in
    O2C   AT0000A00Y78

PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG

(O2C)
Q1 2021 results for Petro Welt Technologies AG: Decreased revenue, but strengthened cash position

05/24/2021 | 09:35am EDT
AD-HOC RELEASE

Q1 2021 results for Petro Welt Technologies AG: Decreased revenue, but strengthened cash position

  • Job numbers down in all business segments
  • Group revenue declined by 46.7% to EUR 45.2 million
  • Net loss amounts to minus EUR 2.3 million
  • EBITDA margin remained positive at 7.5%
  • Cash position increased by 10.0% to EUR 127.2 million

Vienna, May 24, 2021

Despite a difficult market environment and the consequent decrease in both job numbers and revenue, the PeWeTe Group once again succeeded in maintaining its sound financial structure.

Due to the continued decline in demand for stimulation operations as a result of limited oil production under the OPEC+ agreement, the number of operations in the fracturing business dropped by 45.2%, from 1,400 in the first quarter of 2020 to 767 in the first quarter of 2021. Fracturing revenue fell by 48.2% in RUB terms. The Oman Well Services segment carried out its very first operations during the reporting period. Proppant sales, an activity strongly correlated with fracturing, declined by 28.9% in RUB terms. The Drilling, Sidetracking, and IPM segment posted a decrease of 34.9% in physical volumes: Its job count fell from 74 in the intensive first quarter of 2020 to 48 in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit fell to EUR 1.3 million and EBIT to minus EUR 3.6 million. The decrease in interest income combined with lower foreign exchange gains also lowered the financial result in the first quarter of 2021, which thus contributed less to the loss before tax of minus EUR 2.8 million (Q1 2020: profit before tax of EUR 11.3 million).

At 7.5%, the EBITDA margin remained positive in the reporting period, but was down nonetheless from 19.5% in the same period the previous year. The Group also continues to generate positive cash flow.

Thanks to additional efforts to optimize working capital and bucking the negative industry

trend, PeWeTe once again slightly improved its cash position (including bank deposits, cash, and cash equivalents) to EUR 127.2 million as of March 31, 2021, up 10.0% from EUR 115.6 million as of December 31, 2020.

The Q1 2021 Report of Petro Welt Technologies AG is available for download on our website at www.pewete.com.

Key positions

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

+/- %

Revenue

EUR million

45.2

84.8

(46.7%)

EBITDA

EUR million

3.4

16.5

(79.6%)

EBIT

EUR million

(3.6)

8.1

(144.6%)

EBITDA margin

7.5%

19.5%

EBIT margin

(8.0%)

9.5%

Equity1

EUR million

185.7

183.0

1 As of March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively

About Petro Welt Technologies AG

Petro Welt Technologies AG, a company domiciled in Vienna, Austria, is one of the leading and oldest oilfield services (OFS) companies in Russia and the CIS specializing in services that increase the productivity of both new and existing oil & gas formations.

Contact

Konstantin Huber (be.public)

Investor Relations

  1. +43 1 503 2 503-29 huber@bepublic.at

Disclaimer

Petro Welt Technologies AG published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 13:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
