Petrobras Stock price
Equities
PETR4
BRPETRACNPR6
Integrated Oil & Gas
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|34.72 BRL
|-0.46%
|-2.31%
|+41.71%
|06:16am
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day
|DJ
|Nov. 10
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Late Afternoon
|MT
|Sales 2023 *
|493 B 101 B
|Sales 2024 *
|489 B 99.75 B
|Capitalization
|473 B 96.51 B
|Net income 2023 *
|115 B 23.39 B
|Net income 2024 *
|103 B 21.02 B
|EV / Sales 2023 *
1,40x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|216 B 44.02 B
|Net Debt 2024 *
|207 B 42.15 B
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,39x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
3,73x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
4,13x
|Employees
|45,149
|Yield 2023 *
21,1%
|Yield 2024 *
13,6%
|Free-Float
|64.42%
|1 day
|-0.46%
|1 week
|-2.31%
|Current month
|-0.06%
|1 month
|-1.14%
|3 months
|+13.61%
|6 months
|+32.27%
|Current year
|+41.71%
1 week
33.91
35.42
1 month
33.91
38.86
Current year
21.83
38.86
1 year
20.77
38.86
3 years
20.48
38.86
5 years
10.85
38.86
10 years
4.12
38.86
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Corporate Officer/Principal
|-
|2017
|Corporate Officer/Principal
|-
|2021
|Corporate Secretary
|-
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Director/Board Member
|53
|2016
|Director/Board Member
|52
|2021
|Director/Board Member
|78
|2022
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|9.21%
|131 M€
|+12.46%
|8.76%
|67 M€
|-.--%
|-
|8.65%
|22 M€
|+8.39%
|-
|8.55%
|2,284 M€
|+18.28%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|34.72
|-0.46%
|40,004,800
|23-11-09
|34.88
|+2.08%
|56,231,100
|23-11-08
|34.17
|-2.15%
|59,742,900
|23-11-07
|34.92
|-1.66%
|48,919,900
|23-11-06
|35.51
|-0.08%
|33,583,600
Delayed Quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo, November 10, 2023 at 04:07 pm EST
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras specializes in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The Company is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which covers the activities of exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas; Refining, Transportation and Marketing, which covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products activities, exporting of ethanol, and extraction and processing of shale; Gas and Power, which is engaged in transportation and trading of natural gas produced in Brazil and imported natural gas; Biofuels, which covers the activities of production of biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol-related activities; Distribution, which includes the activities of its subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora S.A., and Corporate.
SectorIntegrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2023-11-30 - Investor Day - Brazil
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
34.72BRL
Average target price
38.58BRL
Spread / Average Target
+11.12%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+41.71%
|96 234 M $
|+14.97%
|2164 B $
|+12.83%
|212 B $
|+41.46%
|171 B $
|+6.55%
|157 B $
|+4.19%
|96 863 M $
|-.--%
|50 703 M $
|+6.59%
|42 859 M $
|-.--%
|36 133 M $
|-5.14%
|33 920 M $