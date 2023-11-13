Stock PETR4 PETROBRAS
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Petrobras

Petrobras Stock price

Equities

PETR4

BRPETRACNPR6

Integrated Oil & Gas

Market Closed - Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
Other stock markets
 04:07:34 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Petrobras 5-day change 1st Jan Change
34.72 BRL -0.46% -2.31% +41.71%
06:16am News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day DJ
Nov. 10 Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Late Afternoon MT
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials

Sales 2023 * 493 B 101 B Sales 2024 * 489 B 99.75 B Capitalization 473 B 96.51 B
Net income 2023 * 115 B 23.39 B Net income 2024 * 103 B 21.02 B EV / Sales 2023 *
1,40x
Net Debt 2023 * 216 B 44.02 B Net Debt 2024 * 207 B 42.15 B EV / Sales 2024 *
1,39x
P/E ratio 2023 *
3,73x
P/E ratio 2024 *
4,13x
Employees 45,149
Yield 2023 *
21,1%
Yield 2024 *
13,6%
Free-Float 64.42%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Petrobras

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Petrobras

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day DJ
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Late Afternoon MT
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Friday Afternoon MT
BRAZIL'S PETROBRAS SEES GASLUB IN RIO DE JANEIRO AS POSSIBLE AVE… RE
Petrobras 5-Year Business Plan Expected to Include $100 Billion in Projects MT
Transcript : Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023 CI
Petrobras 3Q Profit, Sales Hit By Lower Oil Price, Weaker Dollar DJ
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Brazil's Petrobras reports 41% decline in third-quarter profit RE
ADNOC Offers BRL10.5 Billion to Buy Most of Novonor's Stake in Braskem DJ
Latam assets slip on commodity weakness; Poland surprises with steady rates RE
Brazil's Petrobras tests use of soybean oil as feedstock in refinery RE
New Fortress Energy to Start LNG Import Operations at New Facility in Brazil in Jan. DJ
New Fortress to charter FSRU for LNG import terminal in Brazil RE
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day DJ
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Petrobras

Jefferies Initiates Petrobras With Buy Rating, Price Target is $21.20 MT
Bradesco Upgrades Petrobras to Outperform From Neutral, Price Target is $15 MT
UBS Upgrades Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $17.50 From $13.10 MT
Mexico's Pemex the biggest liquidity worry among peers - Fitch RE
BofA Securities Upgrades Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $18 From $13 MT
More recommendations

Press releases Petrobras

Petrobras : on remuneration to shareholders - Form 6-K PU
More press releases

News in other languages on Petrobras

Plan quinquenal de Petrobras podría incluir 100.000 millones dólares en proyectos: fuente
Petrobras: utile in netto calo, -42% nel terzo trimestre
Meer omzet voor Petrobras
Petrobras eleva su previsión de producción de petróleo y gas para 2023
ADNOC presenta nueva oferta para comprar participación en brasileña Braskem; acciones se disparan
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.46%
1 week-2.31%
Current month-0.06%
1 month-1.14%
3 months+13.61%
6 months+32.27%
Current year+41.71%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
33.91
Extreme 33.91
35.42
1 month
33.91
Extreme 33.91
38.86
Current year
21.83
Extreme 21.83
38.86
1 year
20.77
Extreme 20.77
38.86
3 years
20.48
Extreme 20.48
38.86
5 years
10.85
Extreme 10.85
38.86
10 years
4.12
Extreme 4.12
38.86
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Petrobras

Managers TitleAgeSince
João Henrique Rittershaussen PRN
 Corporate Officer/Principal - 2017
Claudio Rogerio Linassi Mastella PRN
 Corporate Officer/Principal - 2021
João Gonçalves Gabriel SEC
 Corporate Secretary - -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho BRD
 Director/Board Member 53 2016
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva BRD
 Director/Board Member 52 2021
José João Abdalla Filho BRD
 Director/Board Member 78 2022
More insiders

ETFs positioned on Petrobras

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
FRANKLIN FTSE BRAZIL ETF - USD ETF Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF - USD
9.21% 131 M€ +12.46%
XTRACKERS MSCI BRAZIL UCITS ETF 1C - USD ETF Xtrackers MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF 1C - USD
8.76% 67 M€ -.--% -
HSBC MSCI BRAZIL UCITS ETF - USD ETF HSBC MSCI BRAZIL UCITS ETF - USD
8.65% 22 M€ +8.39% -
ISHARES MSCI BRAZIL UCITS ETF (DE) - USD ETF iShares MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF (DE) - USD
8.55% 2,284 M€ +18.28%
More ETFs positioned on Petrobras

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 34.72 -0.46% 40,004,800
23-11-09 34.88 +2.08% 56,231,100
23-11-08 34.17 -2.15% 59,742,900
23-11-07 34.92 -1.66% 48,919,900
23-11-06 35.51 -0.08% 33,583,600

Delayed Quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo, November 10, 2023 at 04:07 pm EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras specializes in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The Company is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which covers the activities of exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas; Refining, Transportation and Marketing, which covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products activities, exporting of ethanol, and extraction and processing of shale; Gas and Power, which is engaged in transportation and trading of natural gas produced in Brazil and imported natural gas; Biofuels, which covers the activities of production of biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol-related activities; Distribution, which includes the activities of its subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora S.A., and Corporate.
Sector
Integrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2023-11-30 - Investor Day - Brazil
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Petrobras

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
34.72BRL
Average target price
38.58BRL
Spread / Average Target
+11.12%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Integrated Oil & Gas

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS Stock Petrobras
+41.71% 96 234 M $
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Stock Saudi Arabian Oil Company
+14.97% 2164 B $
SHELL PLC Stock Shell plc
+12.83% 212 B $
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED Stock PetroChina Company Limited
+41.46% 171 B $
TOTALENERGIES SE Stock TotalEnergies SE
+6.55% 157 B $
EQUINOR ASA Stock Equinor ASA
+4.19% 96 863 M $
GAZPROM Stock Gazprom
-.--% 50 703 M $
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. Stock Suncor Energy Inc.
+6.59% 42 859 M $
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY Stock Rosneft Oil Company
-.--% 36 133 M $
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. Stock Cenovus Energy Inc.
-5.14% 33 920 M $
Integrated Oil & Gas
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Petrobras - Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer