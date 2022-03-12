Bolsonaro says Petrobras profit 'absurd' but won't interfere with pricing

BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair
Bolsonaro criticized stiff price hikes for gasoline and diesel
by state-controlled oil company Petrobras on
Saturday, saying the firm had reported an "absurd" amount of
profit.
He said, however, he would not interfere in the pricing
policy of the company, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Petrobras on Thursday said it was raising gasoline prices at
the refinery gate by 18.8% and diesel prices by 24.9% as world
oil prices soar due to the war in Ukraine, causing lines at gas
stations by Brazilians hurrying to fill up.
Worried about the impact of fuel prices on inflation and his
chances of re-election in October, Bolsonaro on Friday promptly
signed into law a bill aimed at curbing fuel price hikes by
simplifying the way the ICMS state tax is collected.
The bill was passed by the Senate on Thursday and the lower
chamber on Friday. Another bill passed by Congress sets an
acceptable range for fuel prices and provides for the government
to step in to compensate actors in the fuel distribution market
if international prices exceed those levels.
The bills are a positive move for Petrobras but will add to
the burden of the government's stretched finances.
"It is an absurd profit that Petrobras has at an atypical
moment in the world," Bolsonaro told reporters on Saturday,
adding: "I am not satisfied with the price readjustment, but I
will not interfere in the market."
Last week, Bolsonaro complained that Petrobras was too
profitable and it should make a sacrifice to keep down prices.
The company's chairman resigned a few days later.
Asked on Saturday about the possibility of establishing a
subsidy for fuel prices, Bolsonaro said that was up to Economy
Minister Paulo Guedes, who has opposed subsidizing fuel due to
the fiscal cost.
Bolsonaro, in campaign mode, spoke to reporters after an
event of the conservative Liberal Party (PL) which he joined in
November to run in the October election. The PL party said
Bolsonaro will launch his re-election bid on March 26.
New polls published this week showed that his main rival,
former leftist President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, maintains a
comfortable 15% advantage, but Bolsonaro has managed to narrow
down that lead by two points in recent weeks.
