Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:29:44 2023-03-01 am EST
24.39 BRL   -3.37%
10:26aBrazil Energy Ministry Asks Petrobras to Suspend Asset Sales for 90 Days
DJ
09:40aPetrobras : on new candidate for Board of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
09:40aPetrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil Energy Ministry Asks Petrobras to Suspend Asset Sales for 90 Days

03/01/2023 | 10:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Brazil's Ministry of Mining and Energy has asked state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, to suspend asset sales for 90 days while the ministry reevaluates its national energy policy, the oil company said Wednesday.

Petrobras said its board will assess sale processes that are currently under way for any legal or governance issues, as well as any potential punitive clauses that could be activated. The company will divulge any relevant information, Petrobras said.

Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras has for several years been selling off a series of assets, including onshore oil fields, shallow-water offshore fields, refineries and stakes in related companies. It said the goal of these divestitures was to reduce debt and focus its financial resources on production from its rich, deep-water fields off the coasts of the Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo states.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1026ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.23% 83.16 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.56% 5.5498 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
PETROBRAS -3.41% 24.39 Delayed Quote.4.69%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 0.54% 299.8632 Real-time Quote.-5.82%
WTI 0.08% 76.565 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
All news about PETROBRAS
10:26aBrazil Energy Ministry Asks Petrobras to Suspend Asset Sales for 90 Days
DJ
09:40aPetrobras : on new candidate for Board of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
09:40aPetrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy - Form 6-K
PU
08:37aPetrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy March 01, 2023
PU
08:36aPetrobras : on new candidate for Board of Directors March 01, 2023
PU
02/28Petrobras : Candidates nominated by the controlling shareholder for the Board of Directors..
PU
02/28Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media February 28, 2023
PU
02/28Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
02/28Petrobras : Candidates nominated by the controlling shareholder for the Fiscal Council - F..
PU
02/27Petrobras : Strategic Plan 2023-2027
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 635 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2022 183 B 34 969 M 34 969 M
Net Debt 2022 233 B 44 459 M 44 459 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,83x
Yield 2022 67,4%
Capitalization 355 B 67 882 M 67 882 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 25,24 BRL
Average target price 32,32 BRL
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergio Caetano Leite Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS4.69%67 882
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.93%1 863 435
SHELL PLC8.62%212 473
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.14%164 847
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.61%132 924
EQUINOR ASA-9.00%97 850