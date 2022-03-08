Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Brazil Senate committee summons Petrobras execs as fuel debate heats up

03/08/2022 | 02:05pm EST
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Senate committee requested on Tuesday that Petrobras executives explain to it the state-run oil company's dividend policy, while top ministers met to determine the future of the company's fuel pricing policy.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, has been facing intense pressure to abandon its current method of partially pegging domestic diesel and gasoline prices to international rates.

Last week, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro publicly attacked the policy, saying that the company's profits were too high and the firm should better insulate consumers from price hikes. Over the weekend, Petrobras' chairman stepped down, and on Tuesday afternoon Petrobras Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna was set to meet with Brazil's central bank chief, energy minister, economy minister and presidential chief of staff to discuss ways to contain fuel price hikes.

The scrutiny on Petrobras' pricing comes amid a more than 27% rise in crude oil prices since the beginning on March as the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified, and the U.S. and other countries brought more sanctions designed to cripple the Russian economy.

Among the measures under debate in Brazil, sources told Reuters on Monday, is subsidizing fuel using the dividends that Petrobras hands over to the government, by far its largest shareholder.

Another measure under consideration would modify Brazil's fuel tax to make it countercyclical in nature, making contributions proportionately less when prices are high.

Fuel prices have been an albatross around Petrobras' neck for years. Market shareholders prefer that the company keep rates in line with the international market to maximize profits and dividends, while the Brazilian public and many politicians believe the firm should keep domestic prices depressed.

Currently, Petrobras says it follows market rates, but allows for brief periods of decoupling when it deems international prices to be the product of short-term shocks, rather than structural factors.

At present, independent fuel importers in Brazil say the company is undercutting the market rate for some fuels by as much as 30%. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres in Brasilia and Gram Slattery; Additional reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasilia and Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
