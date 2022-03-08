Brazil Senate committee summons Petrobras execs as fuel debate heats up

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Senate
committee requested on Tuesday that Petrobras
executives explain to it the state-run oil company's dividend
policy, while top ministers met to determine the future of the
company's fuel pricing policy.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known,
has been facing intense pressure to abandon its current method
of partially pegging domestic diesel and gasoline prices to
international rates.
Last week, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro publicly
attacked the policy, saying that the company's profits were too
high and the firm should better insulate consumers from price
hikes. Over the weekend, Petrobras' chairman stepped down, and
on Tuesday afternoon Petrobras Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e
Luna was set to meet with Brazil's central bank chief, energy
minister, economy minister and presidential chief of staff to
discuss ways to contain fuel price hikes.
The scrutiny on Petrobras' pricing comes amid a more than
27% rise in crude oil prices since the beginning on March as the
Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified, and the U.S. and other
countries brought more sanctions designed to cripple the Russian
economy.
Among the measures under debate in Brazil, sources told
Reuters on Monday, is subsidizing fuel using the dividends that
Petrobras hands over to the government, by far its largest
shareholder.
Another measure under consideration would modify Brazil's
fuel tax to make it countercyclical in nature, making
contributions proportionately less when prices are high.
Fuel prices have been an albatross around Petrobras' neck
for years. Market shareholders prefer that the company keep
rates in line with the international market to maximize profits
and dividends, while the Brazilian public and many politicians
believe the firm should keep domestic prices depressed.
Currently, Petrobras says it follows market rates, but
allows for brief periods of decoupling when it deems
international prices to be the product of short-term shocks,
rather than structural factors.
At present, independent fuel importers in Brazil say the
company is undercutting the market rate for some fuels by as
much as 30%.
