Brazil agency recommends barring Petrobras from drilling in Amazon's mouth

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian
environmental agency Ibama has recommended the rejection of
state-run oil firm Petrobras' request to drill a well
in the mouth of the Amazon River Basin, documents seen by
Reuters showed on Friday.
Signed last week by several environmental analysts from
Ibama, the report also recommended the agency stop processing
environmental licenses for the block.
Petrobras has for years been trying to open up a new
exploration front on the coast of Amapa state in northern Brazil
near Guyana, where Exxon Mobil has made important
discoveries.
The oil block, FZA-M-59, was auctioned off by oil regulator
ANP to Petrobras in 2013. Though they paid for studies,
Britain's BP and France's TotalEnergies gave up
on their assets there due to the difficulties in obtaining
drilling licenses.
According to Ibama's report, Petrobras' environmental
studies still have "inconsistencies" even after a series of
reviews.
The report pointed to lack of specific measures regarding
communication with indigenous communities and a failure to
revise a point on identifying and evaluating environmental
impacts.
It also warned of "significant deficiencies" in Petrobras'
plan to protect the region's wildlife.
Petrobras and Ibama did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Another document seen by Reuters showed Werneck Sanchez
Basseres, Ibama's environmental licensing coordinator for
offshore oil and gas exploration, said he agreed with the
report's assessment.
In correspondence addressed to the president of Ibama, the
deputy director of licensing at Ibama, Regis Fontana Pinto,
suggested Thursday that the process not be shelved immediately,
giving Petrobras the opportunity to present "other
improvements."
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Writing by Carolina Pulica,
Editing by Sarah Morland and Lincoln Feast.)