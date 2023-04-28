Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:59 2023-04-28 pm EDT
23.70 BRL   +1.48%
04/28Brazil agency recommends barring Petrobras from drilling in Amazon's mouth
RE
04/28ABB supplies complete electrical system for new Petrobras vessel
AQ
04/28Petrobras : on Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil agency recommends barring Petrobras from drilling in Amazon's mouth

04/28/2023 | 09:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian environmental agency Ibama has recommended the rejection of state-run oil firm Petrobras' request to drill a well in the mouth of the Amazon River Basin, documents seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Signed last week by several environmental analysts from Ibama, the report also recommended the agency stop processing environmental licenses for the block.

Petrobras has for years been trying to open up a new exploration front on the coast of Amapa state in northern Brazil near Guyana, where Exxon Mobil has made important discoveries.

The oil block, FZA-M-59, was auctioned off by oil regulator ANP to Petrobras in 2013. Though they paid for studies, Britain's BP and France's TotalEnergies gave up on their assets there due to the difficulties in obtaining drilling licenses.

According to Ibama's report, Petrobras' environmental studies still have "inconsistencies" even after a series of reviews.

The report pointed to lack of specific measures regarding communication with indigenous communities and a failure to revise a point on identifying and evaluating environmental impacts.

It also warned of "significant deficiencies" in Petrobras' plan to protect the region's wildlife.

Petrobras and Ibama did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Another document seen by Reuters showed Werneck Sanchez Basseres, Ibama's environmental licensing coordinator for offshore oil and gas exploration, said he agreed with the report's assessment.

In correspondence addressed to the president of Ibama, the deputy director of licensing at Ibama, Regis Fontana Pinto, suggested Thursday that the process not be shelved immediately, giving Petrobras the opportunity to present "other improvements." (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Writing by Carolina Pulica, Editing by Sarah Morland and Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP P.L.C. 2.06% 534.4 Delayed Quote.12.53%
BRENT OIL 2.60% 80.25 Delayed Quote.-8.96%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.09% 5.493 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.29% 118.34 Delayed Quote.7.29%
PETROBRAS 1.48% 23.7 Delayed Quote.6.53%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.88% 57.94 Real-time Quote.-1.21%
WTI 0.00% 76.568 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
All news about PETROBRAS
04/28Brazil agency recommends barring Petrobras from drilling in Amazon's mouth
RE
04/28ABB supplies complete electrical system for new Petrobras vessel
AQ
04/28Petrobras : on Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
04/28Petrobras : on shareholders remuneration - Form 6-K
PU
04/28PETROBRAS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/27Petrobras : on shareholders remuneration April 27, 2023
PU
04/27Petrobras approves new board, paving way for Lula's strategies
RE
04/27Petrobras : on Governance and Compliance Board April 26, 2023
PU
04/27Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Appoints Maurício Tolmasquim to the Board of Energ..
CI
04/27Petrobras : on agreement with ANP - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 530 B 106 B 106 B
Net income 2023 110 B 22 022 M 22 022 M
Net Debt 2023 208 B 41 489 M 41 489 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,87x
Yield 2023 21,5%
Capitalization 331 B 66 158 M 66 158 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 45 149
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 23,70 BRL
Average target price 30,38 BRL
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS6.53%66 158
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY12.15%2 110 741
SHELL PLC5.42%205 314
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED49.58%189 742
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.21%153 402
EQUINOR ASA-15.51%86 803
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer