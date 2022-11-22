Brazil boosts forecast for 2022 budget surplus forecast to $4 bln

BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) -
Brazil's government on Tuesday boosted its projection for
this year's fiscal surplus, which will be the first since 2013,
thanks to more upward revisions in federal revenues.
The Economy Ministry forecast a 23.4 billion reais ($4.4
billion) primary budget surplus for the central government,
comprising Brazil's Treasury, central bank and Social Security,
up from September's estimate for a 13.5 billion reais surplus.
If confirmed, the result will be further away from the
official target of a 170.5 billion reais deficit for 2022.
In its latest bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report,
the ministry improved by 11.1 billion reais the outlook for
federal net revenues this year, helped mainly by more dividends
from state-owned companies.
The state-controlled oil company Petrobras
has boosted public coffers with a generous
dividend policy
, on the back of soaring profits amid higher oil prices.
Despite the better fiscal picture, the government
announced in the report the need to freeze an additional 5.7
billion reais in expenses to comply with the constitutional
spending cap, which limits public spending growth to the
previous year's inflation.
The ministry also defended the legacy of outgoing
President Jair Bolsonaro in controlling public accounts and
added that its administration had sent Congress a more favorable
revenue calculation for next year, which reduces the projection
of the 2023 primary deficit to 40.4 billion reais from 63.5
billion reais before.
The numbers, however, do not include a billionaire
expansion of the Auxílio Brasil welfare program, an election
promise of both right-wing Bolsonaro and leftist President-elect
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who takes office on Jan 1.
Lula's transition government is currently working on a
proposal to amend the Constitution to
exempt
social spending from the budget cap, which should
significantly worsen next year's budget balance.
($1 = 5.3517 reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by David Gregorio)