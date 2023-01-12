Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petrobras
  News
  Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:31:34 2023-01-12 pm EST
24.53 BRL   +1.03%
02:55pBrazil finance minister announces first moves to slash 2023 primary deficit
RE
01/11Security of port in northeastern Brazil is reinforced after invasion threat, says oil workers union
RE
01/10Petrobras Says it Will Lower Natural Gas Prices Starting Feb. 1
MT
Brazil finance minister announces first moves to slash 2023 primary deficit

01/12/2023 | 02:55pm EST
BRASILIA, Jan 12 (Reuters) -

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced on Thursday a package of measures to increase revenue and cut spending to slash the wide hole in this year's public accounts.

"We will pursue the goal of closing 2023 with a primary deficit between 0.5% and 1% of gross domestic product," he said at a news conference.

The fiscal shortfall in this year's budget is forecast at 2.1% of GDP, equal to 232 billion reais ($46 billion).

Haddad presented a broad list of actions whose impact was estimated at 243 billion reais ($47 billion), which would lead the fiscal balance to a surplus. But he said revenue frustrations might occur, as well as unexpected expenses.

The measures include actions that new leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has not yet approved.

That includes ending the tax waiver on fuels, a topic that will only be on the agenda after the new board of state-run oil giant Petrobras takes office. It could increase public coffers by 29 bln reais this year, Haddad said.

Among the measures are changes to rules about how companies can generate tax credits with the ICMS state tax, which is expected to increase federal revenues by 30 billion reais this year.

Haddad also announced a tax debt renegotiation program, providing for discounted fines and interest on installments, which could boost government revenues by 50 billion reais in 2023.

His plan includes an upward revision in revenues that were already forecast, cuts in expenses in reviewed contracts and programs, and the non-execution of part of authorized spending.

The measures were expected by investors as a counterpoint to booming expenses this year.

Even before taking office on Jan 1, Lula secured congressional support for a 168 billion reais

spending package

that bypasses the constitutional spending cap to meet campaign promises.

Markets had resented the lack of greater commitment to fiscal balance amid Lula's statements placing social responsibility in the first place to eradicate hunger and misery in Latin America's largest economy. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.09% 83.75 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.79% 5.5285 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
PETROBRAS 1.03% 24.53 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
WTI 0.63% 78.155 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
Financials
Sales 2022 643 B 126 B 126 B
Net income 2022 185 B 36 063 M 36 063 M
Net Debt 2022 241 B 47 018 M 47 018 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,75x
Yield 2022 63,5%
Capitalization 341 B 66 681 M 66 681 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,28 BRL
Average target price 33,90 BRL
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Henrique Rittershaussen Chief Executive & Production Development Officer
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva President-Elect
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-1.06%65 606
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.78%1 864 030
SHELL PLC3.44%203 914
TOTALENERGIES SE0.24%156 519
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.12%128 621
EQUINOR ASA-13.72%96 119