Brazil finance minister announces first moves to slash 2023 primary deficit

BRASILIA, Jan 12 (Reuters) -
Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced on
Thursday a package of measures to increase revenue and cut
spending to slash the wide hole in this year's public accounts.
"We will pursue the goal of closing 2023 with a primary
deficit between 0.5% and 1% of gross domestic product," he said
at a news conference.
The fiscal shortfall in this year's budget is forecast
at 2.1% of GDP, equal to 232 billion reais ($46 billion).
Haddad presented a broad list of actions whose impact
was estimated at 243 billion reais ($47 billion), which would
lead the fiscal balance to a surplus. But he said revenue
frustrations might occur, as well as unexpected expenses.
The measures include actions that new leftist President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has not yet approved.
That includes ending the tax waiver on fuels, a topic
that will only be on the agenda after the new board of state-run
oil giant Petrobras takes office. It could increase
public coffers by 29 bln reais this year, Haddad said.
Among the measures are changes to rules about how
companies can generate tax credits with the ICMS state tax,
which is expected to increase federal revenues by 30 billion
reais this year.
Haddad also announced a tax debt renegotiation program,
providing for discounted fines and interest on installments,
which could boost government revenues by 50 billion reais in
2023.
His plan includes an upward revision in revenues that
were already forecast, cuts in expenses in reviewed contracts
and programs, and the non-execution of part of authorized
spending.
The measures were expected by investors as a
counterpoint to booming expenses this year.
Even before taking office on Jan 1, Lula secured
congressional support for a 168 billion reais
spending package
that bypasses the constitutional spending cap to meet
campaign promises.
Markets had resented the lack of greater commitment to
fiscal balance amid Lula's statements placing social
responsibility in the first place to eradicate hunger and misery
in Latin America's largest economy.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres
Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)