Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil prosecutor seeks probe into potential government interference in Petrobras

03/14/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal prosecutor's office asked audit court TCU to investigate alleged interference by the government in oil company Petrobras and its pricing policy, the agency said on Monday.

A document released by the prosecutor's office listed statements by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticizing the company's pricing policy and demanding changes.

The complaint, which was distributed to TCU Judge Augusto Nardes, comes after questions from the Bolsonaro about Petrobras's fuel price increase last week which raised the cost of diesel by about 25% and gasoline by almost 19%.

A first analysis of the complaint will be made by the audit court's technical team and then Nardes must decide whether to take the complaint further. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.48% 5.6055 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.49% 105.88 Delayed Quote.42.28%
PETROBRAS -1.91% 31.87 Delayed Quote.13.57%
WTI -4.78% 102.005 Delayed Quote.44.84%
All news about PETROBRAS
02:06pExclusive-Petrobras and EIG near deal for Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline -sources
RE
12:17pPetrobras CEO vows to remain despite criticism over fuel price hike
RE
11:01aSome mills resume sugarcane crushing in Brazil to make ethanol
RE
10:13aSiem Maragogi - penalty due to late delivery
AQ
07:42aSugar-maker Raízen CEO says Petrobras fuel price hike needed
RE
03/12Bolsonaro says Petrobras profit 'absurd' but won't interfere with pricing
RE
03/11Brazil Justice Ministry asks Petrobras to explain fuel-price hike
RE
03/11Brazil inflation hits seven-year high for February
RE
03/11Brazil Congress passes bill changing state fuel taxes
RE
03/11Brazil fuel price spike seen reducing global sugar supply
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 516 B 101 B 101 B
Net income 2022 116 B 22 832 M 22 832 M
Net Debt 2022 230 B 45 225 M 45 225 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,39x
Yield 2022 36,8%
Capitalization 441 B 86 549 M 86 549 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float -
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 32,49 BRL
Average target price 39,48 BRL
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS13.57%87 412
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.89%2 128 624
SHELL PLC23.60%194 537
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.83%153 173
TOTALENERGIES SE2.15%129 595
EQUINOR ASA21.51%102 735