Brazil prosecutor seeks probe into potential government interference in Petrobras

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal
prosecutor's office asked audit court TCU to investigate alleged
interference by the government in oil company Petrobras
and its pricing policy, the agency said on Monday.
A document released by the prosecutor's office listed
statements by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticizing the
company's pricing policy and demanding changes.
The complaint, which was distributed to TCU Judge Augusto
Nardes, comes after questions from the Bolsonaro about
Petrobras's fuel price increase last week which raised the cost
of diesel by about 25% and gasoline by almost 19%.
A first analysis of the complaint will be made by the audit
court's technical team and then Nardes must decide whether to
take the complaint further.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Peter Frontini;
Editing by Richard Pullin)