Brazil's Acelen to invest $2.44 billion in renewable diesel business -executives

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 (Reuters) - Mubadala Capital
backed-Acelen will invest 12 billion reais ($2.44 billion) over
10 years to make "green" diesel and jet fuel in Brazil, starting
in 2026, in a move that will place the company among global
leaders in this segment, executives told Reuters.
The new biorefinery, which the energy company plans to begin
building in January 2024, will have the capacity to produce 1
billion liters per year of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a
diesel-like fuel made without fossil resources that comes from
vegetable oils and animal fat.
The project reinforces Brazil's role as a strategic provider
of renewable fuels, capitalizing on its abundant natural
resources. Brazil already produces soy-based biodiesel and
ethanol from sugar and corn.
Marcelo Cordaro, vice president of new business at Acelen,
said the biorefinery will use the existing infrastructure at its
Mataripe plant, including tankage and logistics, and the port
terminal for the export of new fuels.
That unit, which accounts for 14% of Brazil's oil refining
capacity, was acquired from state-run Petroleo Brasileiro
by Mubadala in 2021.
Initially, soyoil will be the plant's main raw material,
potentially making Acelen Brazil's largest individual buyer of
that commodity. The plant will require up to 900,000 tonnes of
soy oil per year. There should also initially be an additional
annual consumption of 100,000 to 150,000 tonnes of corn oil and
animal fat.
Acelen signed a memorandum of understanding in Abu Dhabi
with the government of Bahia state on Saturday.
Initially, Acelen anticipates that all of its renewable fuel
production will be exported, since there is still no regulation
in the Brazilian market that makes domestic sales possible.
"We want to be a global player, we are starting to be big,
we already have the competitiveness to operate abroad," said
Acelen's vice-president of institutional relations,
communication and ESG, Marcelo Lyra.
"Obviously, the Brazilian market is developing and starting
to encourage this type of fuel, so logically for us it would be
interesting to participate in it."
($1 = 4.9150 reais)
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro
Writing by Ana Mano
Editing by Matthew Lewis)