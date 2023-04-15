Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
04/14/2023
26.30 BRL   +1.04%
11:00aBrazil's Acelen to invest $2.44 billion in renewable diesel business -executives
RE
04/14Petrobras : Proxy Card para detentores de ADRs - ON (disponível apenas em inglês)
PU
04/14Petrobras : Proxy Card para detentores de ADRs - PN (disponível apenas em inglês)
PU
Brazil's Acelen to invest $2.44 billion in renewable diesel business -executives

04/15/2023 | 11:00am EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 (Reuters) - Mubadala Capital backed-Acelen will invest 12 billion reais ($2.44 billion) over 10 years to make "green" diesel and jet fuel in Brazil, starting in 2026, in a move that will place the company among global leaders in this segment, executives told Reuters.

The new biorefinery, which the energy company plans to begin building in January 2024, will have the capacity to produce 1 billion liters per year of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a diesel-like fuel made without fossil resources that comes from vegetable oils and animal fat.

The project reinforces Brazil's role as a strategic provider of renewable fuels, capitalizing on its abundant natural resources. Brazil already produces soy-based biodiesel and ethanol from sugar and corn.

Marcelo Cordaro, vice president of new business at Acelen, said the biorefinery will use the existing infrastructure at its Mataripe plant, including tankage and logistics, and the port terminal for the export of new fuels.

That unit, which accounts for 14% of Brazil's oil refining capacity, was acquired from state-run Petroleo Brasileiro by Mubadala in 2021.

Initially, soyoil will be the plant's main raw material, potentially making Acelen Brazil's largest individual buyer of that commodity. The plant will require up to 900,000 tonnes of soy oil per year. There should also initially be an additional annual consumption of 100,000 to 150,000 tonnes of corn oil and animal fat.

Acelen signed a memorandum of understanding in Abu Dhabi with the government of Bahia state on Saturday.

Initially, Acelen anticipates that all of its renewable fuel production will be exported, since there is still no regulation in the Brazilian market that makes domestic sales possible.

"We want to be a global player, we are starting to be big, we already have the competitiveness to operate abroad," said Acelen's vice-president of institutional relations, communication and ESG, Marcelo Lyra.

"Obviously, the Brazilian market is developing and starting to encourage this type of fuel, so logically for us it would be interesting to participate in it." ($1 = 4.9150 reais) (Reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
BRENT OIL 0.34% 86.39 Delayed Quote.0.34%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.38% 667.75 End-of-day quote.-1.81%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.69% 5.4068 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
PETROBRAS 1.04% 26.3 Delayed Quote.7.35%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.64% 524.871 Real-time Quote.-6.30%
WTI 0.00% 82.583 Delayed Quote.2.07%
All news about PETROBRAS
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
Financials
Sales 2023 534 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2023 109 B 22 092 M 22 092 M
Net Debt 2023 211 B 42 616 M 42 616 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,40x
Yield 2023 19,1%
Capitalization 369 B 74 506 M 74 506 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 45 149
Free-Float 64,4%
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 26,30 BRL
Average target price 30,83 BRL
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS7.35%74 506
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.34%1 925 948
SHELL PLC5.85%209 558
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED42.30%176 309
TOTALENERGIES SE0.12%157 934
EQUINOR ASA-12.73%91 693
