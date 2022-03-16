Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/16 04:07:49 pm EDT
30.83 BRL   -0.87%
04:06pBrazil's Bolsonaro hints at potential replacement of Petrobras CEO
RE
01:58pPETROBRAS : Webinar - Climate Supplement - Transcription
PU
01:58pPETROBRAS : Webinar - Caderno do Clima - Transcrição ( Inglês somente)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Bolsonaro hints at potential replacement of Petrobras CEO

03/16/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Session at the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia

(Reuters) - There is a possibility of replacing Petrobras' chief executive, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday, adding further pressure to the state-run oil company's pricing policy.

In an interview with regional TV channel, Bolsonaro said the possibility of replacing Joaquim Silva e Luna as Petrobras CEO exists, although he added "everyone in the government can be replaced if they are not doing their job at a satisfactory level."

"So it doesn't mean that they will be replaced or that they won't be replaced", said Bolsonaro.

On Monday, Luna, a retired army general, said he would not leave the company despite facing criticism from Bolsonaro and others over a fuel price hike announced last week.

Bolsonaro appointed him to the job last year after his predecessor, Roberto Castello Branco, was fired due to a disagreement with the president over the company's pricing policy.

Shares in Petrobras fell as much as 2.3% following Bolsonaro's statement, but were trading 1% down in late afternoon trading. The Bovespa stock Index rose 1.5%.

Petrobras, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, did not respond to a Reuters request to comment.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Alexandre Caverni; Writing by Peter Frontini in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.62% 5.6223 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
IBOVESPA 1.98% 111112.43 Delayed Quote.3.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.60% 97.7 Delayed Quote.26.70%
PETROBRAS -0.87% 30.83 Delayed Quote.9.31%
TERRA TOKEN (LUNA/USD) 1.19% 90.129 Real-time Quote.3.89%
WTI -0.88% 94.9 Delayed Quote.34.45%
All news about PETROBRAS
04:06pBrazil's Bolsonaro hints at potential replacement of Petrobras CEO
RE
01:58pPETROBRAS : Webinar - Climate Supplement - Transcription
PU
01:58pPETROBRAS : Webinar - Caderno do Clima - Transcrição ( Inglês somente)
PU
12:39pBrazil's Bolsonaro teases potential replacement of Petrobras CEO
RE
06:08aPETROBRAS : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
03/15Petrobras says deal for Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline in binding stage
RE
03/15PETROBRAS : on pieces of news in the media March 15, 2022
PU
03/15Petrobras receives binding offer for Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline from EIG
RE
03/15Brazil's Bolsonaro asks Petrobras to cut fuel prices
RE
03/15Petrobras says talks for Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline still in early stages
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 516 B 101 B 101 B
Net income 2022 116 B 22 650 M 22 650 M
Net Debt 2022 230 B 44 865 M 44 865 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,25x
Yield 2022 38,5%
Capitalization 425 B 83 212 M 82 780 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float -
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 31,10 BRL
Average target price 39,48 BRL
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS9.31%82 780
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY8.24%2 064 575
SHELL PLC23.60%192 031
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.02%136 610
TOTALENERGIES SE2.52%129 887
EQUINOR ASA20.67%101 535