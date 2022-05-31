Brazil's Bolsonaro may need months to replace Petrobras management -sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair
Bolsonaro, seething about fuel prices as his poll standings slip
ahead of October's presidential election, has intensified his
calls to shake up the board and management of state-run oil
company Petrobras .
But it will take at least 45 to 60 days to complete the
necessary procedural and bureaucratic steps to install a new
board and management, according to four people close to the
current executive board. That would leave him just two months
before the election to pressure the company to decouple its fuel
prices from international market gyrations.
The right-wing Bolsonaro has deposed various Petrobras CEOs
for failing to control rising fuel prices, but his hand-picked
choices have ended up backing a free-market approach and
opposing fuel-price controls, saying these have not worked in
the past. The latest surveys show Bolsonaro now trailing by
double digits in his reelection campaign.
Last week, Bolsonaro announced he was swapping out current
Petrobras Chief Executive José Mauro Coelho after less than 40
days on the job. On Thursday, the president said any senior
executives at the company for more than six months may also have
to go.
The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive
political and personnel matters, said one major obstacle to the
management shakeup is an April decree Bolsonaro signed himself.
It requires that new board members, including his latest CEO
pick, must have their credentials evaluated by a Petrobras
compliance and governance committee.
Only after that assessment can Petrobras schedule an
extraordinary shareholders' meeting at which board members would
be replaced, the sources said. Brazilian securities law requires
that a notice for such a meeting must be sent to shareholders at
least 30 days in advance.
Asked about the timeline, Petrobras outlined the procedural
steps required to replace the current CEO, which include a
shareholder vote on eight of Petrobras' 11 board seats.
Bolsonaro's press office and the Ministry of Mines and
Energy did not reply to requests for comment.
Current management at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company
is formally known, has set domestic fuel prices following the
company's stated policy of tracking global markets. Defenders of
that policy have noted that Petrobras cannot cover all of
Brazil's domestic fuel needs, so excessive discounts could lead
to shortages.
In recent months, stubborn inflation has cut the
government's approval and boosting left-wing presidential
challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion surveys.
Bolsonaro now says he wants to start from scratch with people
committed to lower prices.
In practice, the process of evaluating the new candidates
for the board and management has yet to begin.
As of last Friday, Petrobras had not yet received the
government's new nominees to the board, nor a formal indication
of Bolsonaro's new CEO pick, Economy Ministry official Caio Paes
de Andrade, according to company sources.
Finding several appointees for both the board and the
management team could prove a challenge. Under Brazilian
administrative law, employees of public companies can in certain
situations be held personally liable for decisions that trigger
losses at public companies.
"You can't find 15 names just like that who want to put
their resume and their wealth at risk," said one of the people.
