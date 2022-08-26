Brazil's Bolsonaro says Petrobras privatization possible next year

BRASILIA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - President Jair Bolsonaro said
on Friday he has authorized Minister of Mines and Energy Adolfo
Sachsida to consider the privatization of oil company Petrobras
next year, if the president is re-elected in October.
"Sachsida has this idea. I gave him the green light to
discuss privatization of Petrobras next year," Bolsonaro said in
an interview on Jovem Pan, a television and radio station.
"I believe it could work out well," he added, without giving
details of how the state's controlling stake in the company,
formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, would be sold.
Bolsonaro began earlier this year to publicly defend
privatizing Petrobras after a surge in fuel prices stoked by war
in Ukraine became a hot topic in an election year.
The fuel price increases led the government to replace the
company's chief executive three times.
Bolsonaro's main opponent in the October election is former
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has stated
categorically that Petrobras would not be privatized if he wins.
In June, the Bolsonaro government said it would include
Petrobras in Brazil's Investment Partnerships Program (PPI) to
start studying its possible privatization.
The PPI's special secretary, Bruno Leal, said at the time
that there was still no date for sending a Petrobras bill to
Congress and no defined schedule for any privatization process.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Ricardo Brito; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)