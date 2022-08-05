Brazil's Lula advised to buy back Petrobras refineries - study author

Aug 5 (Reuters) - An oil and gas industry study commissioned
by the campaign of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
for the October elections will recommend bolstering Petrobras'
refining capacity, including through the reversal of refinery
privatizations, one of the study's authors told Reuters.
The study also proposes new investments and the resumption
of refinery projects abandoned by Petrobras after the
state-run oil company decided to focus on production from its
offshore pre-salt fields as it recovered from Brazil’s biggest
ever corruption probe, the so-called Car Wash scandal.
Among the proposals is the possibility of Petrobras
regaining ownership of the RLAM refinery in Bahia, said study
co-author William Nozaki, on the Workers Party team advising
Lula on Petrobras affairs. RLAM, the largest refining asset sold
in 2021 by the company, is now owned by Acelen of Abu Dhabi's
Mubadala group.
"For some assets, it is possible to consult the partners who
acquired them to... find out if they are really interested in
fully remaining in the operation," said Nozaki, coordinator at
the Institute for Strategic Studies in Petroleum, Natural Gas
and Biofuels (Ineep) linked to the FUP oil workers' union.
"This is the case with RLAM."
The Bahia refinery was the first divested by Petrobras from
the group of eight refineries that will have to be sold by the
company under the agreement signed with antitrust regulator CADE
in 2019 to end its monopoly in Brazilian refining.
Nozaki did not comment on the antitrust implications of
renationalizing refineries. He said conversations should be
started with the Mubadala fund to find out what their prospects
are, and if they really want to continue operating 100% of the
refinery.
Lula is leading in the polls against incumbent President
Jair Bolsonaro. His government program has yet to be finished.
"The guidance given by Lula is that nothing will be done in
a traumatic way for shareholders or for Petrobras' investments,"
Nozaki said.
The study will propose reassessing the sale of three
refineries included in the CADE agreement that are still in the
process of being sold - Repar, in Parana, Refap, in Rio Grande
do Sul, and Rnest, in Pernambuco.
Besides the Bahia refinery, Petrobras has already closed
deals to sell units in Amazonas (Reman), Parana (SIX), Ceará
(Lubnor) and Minas Gerais (Regap).
Lula's program echoes plans by other Latin American leftist
leaders, such as Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador,
who has made boosting refinery capacity to make the country
energy self-sufficient a key pillar of his presidency.
Nozaki admitted that it is "difficult" to reverse the sales
of Petrobras refineries, but not impossible.
The main goal of strengthening Petrobras refining capacity
is to help Brazil deal with high inflation, he said.
"Lula asked us to put all the available options on the
table, from a technical point of view, and to think about how to
face the problem of fuel inflation," Nozaki said
Inflation has exceeded 11% for the last 12 months, driven by
fuel prices, which Bolsonaro has tried to mitigate with tax cuts
as he seeks re-election.
(Reporting by Rafaella Barros; Writing by Anthony Boadle;
Editing by Jan Harvey)