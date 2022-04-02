Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/01 04:07:37 pm EDT
33.01 BRL   -1.32%
03:21pBrazil's Petrobras CEO appointee may face conflict of interest probe
RE
04/01Brazil's Petrobras discovers new oil accumulation in Campos Basin
RE
04/01PETROBRAS : on new oil discovery in the pre-salt April 1, 2022
PU
Brazil's Petrobras CEO appointee may face conflict of interest probe

04/02/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of the headquarters of Petrobas in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The prosecutor's office at Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) has asked the court to open an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro's appointment of Adriano Pires as chief executive of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, for a possible conflict of interest.

According to a document seen by Reuters and dated March 31, deputy prosecutor Lucas Furtado at the TCU said Pires's work as consultant for multinational oil companies "strongly indicates the existence of a possible conflict of interest" if he becomes Petrobras CEO.

Pires, the founder of consulting firm Centro Brasileiro de Infraestrutura (CBIE), was tapped this week to replace Joaquim Silva e Luna as head of Petrobras after President Jair Bolsonaro criticized the company's fuel price policy.

Energy industry analysts hailed the appointment, and Petrobras shares rose the following day. Pires is known as an advocate of privatizing Petrobras and has supported the company's policy of making domestic fuel prices reflect international price movements.

But Furtado challenged the appointment.

"For over 20 years, he has been providing services to the main oil, gas and energy multinationals," the document said.

The appointment must still be approved by a shareholders meeting. The next one is scheduled for April 13.

Pires declined to comment on the TCU investigation.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 513 B 109 B 109 B
Net income 2022 124 B 26 348 M 26 348 M
Net Debt 2022 223 B 47 428 M 47 428 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,48x
Yield 2022 29,0%
Capitalization 447 B 95 124 M 95 124 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 33,01 BRL
Average target price 41,66 BRL
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS16.03%95 124
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.39%2 296 794
SHELL PLC30.19%210 777
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.99%149 950
TOTALENERGIES SE4.76%141 975
EQUINOR ASA39.78%121 224