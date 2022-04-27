Brazil's Petrobras boosts production, flags May start for major platform

(Adds info on P-68 platform, Guanabara FPSO, refinery
utilization)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - Oil production at
Brazil's Petrobras rose in the first quarter as additional wells
ramped up or came on line, while a new platform set to start
pumping in May should help that trend continue, the state-run
company said on Wednesday.
In a securities filing, the company said crude production
came to 2.231 million barrels per day, up 1.6% from the same
period last year and 3.7% from the fourth quarter.
Including natural gas, Petrobras produced 2.796 million
barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 1.1% from the first
quarter of 2021 and 3.4% in quarterly terms.
In comments accompanying the figures, Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, as the firm is formally known, stressed the
continued ramp up of its Carioca FPSO and P-68 platform, located
in the pre-salt, a deepwater formation which has become the
center of the company's efforts in recent years. Average first
quarter production at Carioca came in at 127,000 bpd, the
company said.
The company also noted that two wells came on line in early
March at its Roncador field, adding 18,000 bpd of production. A
number of maintenance stoppages in the fourth quarter meant the
company had a relatively favorable comparative base, Petrobras
added.
In May, Petrobras should start production at its Guanabara
FPSO in the Mero field, which will have a processing capacity of
180,000 bpd when fully ramped up, the company said.
Refinery utilization rates came to 87% in the quarter, and
some 91% in the last week of March.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Robeto Samora
in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chris Reese, Christian Plumb and David
Gregorio)