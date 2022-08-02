Brazil's Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company
Petrobras will distribute at least twice as much as
the biggest international oil producers in second quarter
dividends, boosting the government's coffers amid a tense
presidential campaign.
The five biggest Western oil producers - Exxon Mobil Corp
, Chevron Corp., Shell PLC,
TotalEnergies and BP - posted record cash
distributions to shareholders in recent days of between $4
billion and $7.6 billion. But none came close to Petrobras's $17
billion payout.
Brazil's government, which controls the producer with a
majority of its voting shares, last month asked Petrobras and
other state-controlled companies to increase dividends to
finance extra federal spending.
The cry for help came as the government of President Jair
Bolsonaro, which later this year faces a tough reelection
battle, last month bypassed a constitutional spending cap to
finance a massive cash transfer program popular among low-income
voters.
Petrobras will distribute about 60% more to shareholders
than its $10.5 billion (54.33 billion reais) profit. Critics
said the huge payout will lead to underinvestment in the
business.
Petrobras' dividends were less than at Saudi Arabia's
state-controlled Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company,
which produces 13 million barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boed), almost five times more than Petrobras.
Aramco has been distributing $18.76 billion to shareholders
per quarter. Its next dividend will be disclosed on Aug. 14.
U.S. producer Exxon, which posted the highest quarterly
profit of the five majors, spent $7.6 billion on shareholder
distributions.
Bolsonaro is trying to boost his re-election chances by
ramming through short-term spending measures, critics say. Polls
show he is lagging leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva.
Dividend payments will be made by Petrobras before the first
round of voting, scheduled for Oct. 2.
Petrobras said higher oil prices and assets sales allowed
for the extra payment, and did not compromise planned
investments. The company is in a comfortable cash situation and
is able to retain between $8-10 billion in cash this year, it
said. Petrobras reaffirmed its commitment to distribute at least
60% of its free cash flow to investors.
"The extraordinary dividend payment proved to be the best
allocation of the company's cash," Petrobras said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)