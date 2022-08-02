Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-02 pm EDT
33.83 BRL   +0.45%
Brazil's Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts

08/02/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will distribute at least twice as much as the biggest international oil producers in second quarter dividends, boosting the government's coffers amid a tense presidential campaign.

The five biggest Western oil producers - Exxon Mobil Corp , Chevron Corp., Shell PLC, TotalEnergies and BP - posted record cash distributions to shareholders in recent days of between $4 billion and $7.6 billion. But none came close to Petrobras's $17 billion payout.

Brazil's government, which controls the producer with a majority of its voting shares, last month asked Petrobras and other state-controlled companies to increase dividends to finance extra federal spending.

The cry for help came as the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, which later this year faces a tough reelection battle, last month bypassed a constitutional spending cap to finance a massive cash transfer program popular among low-income voters.

Petrobras will distribute about 60% more to shareholders than its $10.5 billion (54.33 billion reais) profit. Critics said the huge payout will lead to underinvestment in the business.

Petrobras' dividends were less than at Saudi Arabia's state-controlled Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, which produces 13 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), almost five times more than Petrobras.

Aramco has been distributing $18.76 billion to shareholders per quarter. Its next dividend will be disclosed on Aug. 14.

U.S. producer Exxon, which posted the highest quarterly profit of the five majors, spent $7.6 billion on shareholder distributions.

Bolsonaro is trying to boost his re-election chances by ramming through short-term spending measures, critics say. Polls show he is lagging leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Dividend payments will be made by Petrobras before the first round of voting, scheduled for Oct. 2.

Petrobras said higher oil prices and assets sales allowed for the extra payment, and did not compromise planned investments. The company is in a comfortable cash situation and is able to retain between $8-10 billion in cash this year, it said. Petrobras reaffirmed its commitment to distribute at least 60% of its free cash flow to investors.

"The extraordinary dividend payment proved to be the best allocation of the company's cash," Petrobras said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 2.80% 403.35 Delayed Quote.18.71%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.85% 159.14 Delayed Quote.39.57%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.81% 5.3649 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.43% 94.07 Delayed Quote.54.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.10% 99.87 Delayed Quote.32.53%
PETROBRAS 0.45% 33.83 Delayed Quote.20.04%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.50% 39.85 End-of-day quote.22.44%
SHELL PLC 1.40% 2166 Delayed Quote.31.71%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.45% 48.24 Real-time Quote.9.68%
WTI 0.10% 93.801 Delayed Quote.29.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 636 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2022 179 B 34 253 M 34 253 M
Net Debt 2022 239 B 45 686 M 45 686 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,38x
Yield 2022 54,8%
Capitalization 460 B 87 940 M 87 940 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS20.04%89 463
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY21.06%2 344 936
SHELL PLC31.71%192 564
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED4.61%134 627
TOTALENERGIES SE9.68%128 921
EQUINOR ASA51.95%119 294