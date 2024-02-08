SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) -

Sales from Brazilian state-run energy company Petrobras in last year's fourth quarter totalled 3.07 million barrels of oil equivalent (boed), the firm said on Thursday, matching its sales from the year-ago period.

The sales cover crude oil, natural gas and refined products, according to a company statement.

Petrobras' oil and gas output, meanwhile, reached 2.94 million boed in the final quarter of 2023, or up nearly 11% from the same period a year earlier, company data showed.

In late January, the Brazilian oil giant said its total

oil and gas output

rose 3.7% last year, compared to 2022.

The state-run company added that exports increased 11.6% in the October-to-December period last year to reach 885,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Chris Reese and David Alire Garcia)